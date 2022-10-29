TheatreWorks New Milford to Present SMORGASBORD! in December

TheatreWorks New Milford will present an original musical revue, Smorgasbord! from Friday December 2 through Saturday December 17.

Smorgasbord! by Brad Blake is a show centered on food that will make you giggle at its references to different culinary clichés and cultures from Mandarin to Mexican, from candy bars to caviar, from soup to nuts. This collection of sweet innuendo is a very enjoyable "lighthearted" evening (for mature audiences) accompanied by a live band on stage led by Charles Smith. From the creative genius that brought you Wreck The Halls!, this irreverent musical romp will leave you doubled-over with laughter!

The cast features Bret Bisaillon of Prospect, CT, Anya Caravella of Brookfield, CT, Kevin McNulty of New Milford, CT and Tracey Marble of Trumbull, CT. The band features musical director, Charles Smith of Danbury, CT Robert Kogut of Naugatuck, CT and Charlies Casimiro of Yonkers, NY.

Smorgasbord! runs Fridays and Saturdays from Friday December 2 through Saturday December 17 with one Sunday matinee on December 11. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

On Thursday, December 1, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday December 8 at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Tickets for BOTH Thursday shows MUST BE RESERVED online at theatreworks.us in advance. Face masks are not required but recommended.

TheatreWorks is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.