TheatreWorks New Milford to Present SMORGASBORD! in December
The production runs from Friday, December 2 through Saturday, December 17.
TheatreWorks New Milford will present an original musical revue, Smorgasbord! from Friday December 2 through Saturday December 17.
Smorgasbord! by Brad Blake is a show centered on food that will make you giggle at its references to different culinary clichés and cultures from Mandarin to Mexican, from candy bars to caviar, from soup to nuts. This collection of sweet innuendo is a very enjoyable "lighthearted" evening (for mature audiences) accompanied by a live band on stage led by Charles Smith. From the creative genius that brought you Wreck The Halls!, this irreverent musical romp will leave you doubled-over with laughter!
The cast features Bret Bisaillon of Prospect, CT, Anya Caravella of Brookfield, CT, Kevin McNulty of New Milford, CT and Tracey Marble of Trumbull, CT. The band features musical director, Charles Smith of Danbury, CT Robert Kogut of Naugatuck, CT and Charlies Casimiro of Yonkers, NY.
Smorgasbord! runs Fridays and Saturdays from Friday December 2 through Saturday December 17 with one Sunday matinee on December 11. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN.
Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
On Thursday, December 1, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday December 8 at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Tickets for BOTH Thursday shows MUST BE RESERVED online at theatreworks.us in advance. Face masks are not required but recommended.
TheatreWorks is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.
Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 28, 2022
As part of the 2022 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host “The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Development and Scriptwriting” moderated by Sandy Chafouleas and Emily Wicks and featuring Sarah Nolen and Yanniv Frank on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.
Four Fantastic Programs Set for Bushnell Children's Theatre 2022 - 2023 Season
October 28, 2022
Today, Kristin Davis, associate director of Education and Business Development at The Bushnell, shared 'for the first time since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, The Bushnell has announce the return of children's theatre programming to The Belding Theater!'
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Joan Osborne
October 28, 2022
On her 10th studio album, the masterful Trouble and Strife, Joan Osborne has issued a clarion call. With stunning vocals, a diverse range of sonics and incisive lyrics, this deeply engaging collection of new original songs is her response to “the crazy, chaotic times we're living in,” she said, and “a recognition of the important role music has to play in this moment. Music has a unique ability to re-energize people and allow us to continue to hang on to that sense of joy of being alive.”
PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS To Screen At Warner Theatre
October 28, 2022
Movies @ the Warner presents PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES Thursday, 11/3 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The following week, the Warner will show EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Thursday, 11/10 at 7 pm.
Video: Watch Max von Essen Perform 'Lullaby of Broadway' in 42ND STREET at Goodspeed
October 28, 2022
42nd Street is now playing at Goodspeed Musicals through November 6. Watch Max von Essen and more Perform 'Lullaby of Broadway' here!