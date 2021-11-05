TheatreWorks New Milford Will Present WHAT THE DICKENS?

On December 3, TheatreWorks New Milford will present the hilarious original comedy, What the Dickens? by Matt Austin of New Milford.

When a group of community theater actors are tasked with performing 'A Christmas Carol', entirely from memory, things go hilariously awry. It's Monty Python meets Arthur Miller, in this fast paced homage to a holiday classic.

The cast features Matt Austin and Gary Millar of New Milford, Jody Bayer, Billy Dempster and Bob Lussier of Danbury and Jenny Schuck of Roxbury.

What the Dickens? runs Fridays and Saturdays from Friday December 3 through Saturday December 18 with one Sunday matinee on December 12. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday December 9th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Tickets for BOTH Thursday shows MUST BE RESERVED online at theatreworks.us in advance due to new Covid policy.

All patrons and staff at TheatreWorks events will be required to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth and also proof of vaccination with ID. Those who are exempted from vaccination or mask-wearing must provide a note from their healthcare provider.

TheatreWorks is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.