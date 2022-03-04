TheatreWorks New Milford Presents THE EXTREMISTS By C.J. Hopkins

On March 18, TheatreWorks New Milford will open their season with the critically acclaimed media satire, The Extremists by C.J. Hopkins.

A biting, original political satire that challenges audiences of any political affiliation, THE EXTREMISTS is a labyrinth of wordplay and mind games in which a television talk-show host and his guest, author of a book about terrorism, get lost in their own doublespeak ... or are they really double-agents, subversively reprogramming our sound-byte-saturated minds?

The cast features Hugh Tucker of Oxford, CT and Fred Rueck of Ridgefield, CT. It is directed by Francis A Daley of Danbury, CT.

The Extremists runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for three weekends only from Friday March 18 through Saturday April 2 with one Sunday matinee on March 27. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

On Thursday, March 17th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday March 24th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Tickets for BOTH Thursday shows MUST BE RESERVED online at theatreworks.us in advance.

Current covid-19 policy is to require all patrons and staff at TheatreWorks events to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth and also proof of vaccination with ID or present a negative Covid test within 72 hours of attendance. This policy is subject to change based on available guidelines.