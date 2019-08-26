TheatreWorks Kids Announces Fall/Winter Program FROZEN JR.

TheatreWorks New Milford TW Kids program announces its Fall/Winter rogram, Disney's Frozen, Jr. for kids ages 7 to 17. This program begins on September 21st and runs through December 14th on Saturday mornings from 9:00 am to noon and Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 pm.

Our instructors will take students through the audition and rehearsal process in an authentic theatre setting. The students will then perform for friends, family, and public on December 14th and 15th.

There are many roles available for beginners and experienced children/teens including young, middle and grown Anna, young, middle and grown Elsa, Hans, Kristoff, Olaf the Snowman, and Sven the reindeer in addition to royalty, servants, hidden folk and Oaken. Tuition for this program is $500.00.

All classes and performances take place at TheatreWorks at 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford, CT. If you have any questions, please call 860-350-6863 or send an email to info@theatreworks.us.

Registration is now open. Visit http://theatreworks.us/kds.php to sign up today.

TheatreWorks New Milford is a multi-award-winning, non-Equity theatre company located on 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.





