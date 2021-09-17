Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheaterWorks Hartford Postpones Start of 2021 Season

Sep. 17, 2021  
TheaterWorks Hartford has announced that they have postponed live shows until Christmastime, due to COVID-19 concerns and worker shortages, Courant reports.

The premiere of Monster Songs, which was set for October and November, will now be part of the 2022-23 season. There will be a behind-closed-doors two-week workshop of the show, which will be documented by local filmmaker Pedro Bermúdez, and shared online with TheaterWorks' subscribers and members in November.

There will also be a virtual run of Jared Mezzocchi's solo performance "Someone Else's House," livestreamed in October.

The TheaterWorks season will continue in November/December with the live return of the holiday staple "Christmas on the Rocks," possibly with new cast members.

Read more on Courant.


