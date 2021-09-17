TheaterWorks Hartford Postpones Start of 2021 Season

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced that they have postponed live shows until Christmastime, due to COVID-19 concerns and worker shortages, Courant reports.

The premiere of Monster Songs, which was set for October and November, will now be part of the 2022-23 season. There will be a behind-closed-doors two-week workshop of the show, which will be documented by local filmmaker Pedro Bermúdez, and shared online with TheaterWorks' subscribers and members in November.

There will also be a virtual run of Jared Mezzocchi's solo performance "Someone Else's House," livestreamed in October.

The TheaterWorks season will continue in November/December with the live return of the holiday staple "Christmas on the Rocks," possibly with new cast members.

