TheaterWorks Hartford Announces 2021–2022 Season

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced details for its upcoming 2021-2022 season which marks a return to in-person events alongside a commitment to online streaming. In fact, all four productions of its 36th season, plus original digital work, will be available to audiences online. Flexible subscription and membership packages that mix in-person and digital experiences are currently on sale at www.twhartford.org.

TheaterWorks Hartford's 2021-2022 season begins with Someone Else's House, from Obie-winning writer and performer Jared Mezzocchi and director Margot Bordelon. Running online October 21-31, this live virtual experience centers on Mezzocchi's frightening, true-life haunting inside his family's 200-year-old New England house.

A deep love is challenged by divisive political realities in This Bitter Earth from playwright Harrison David Rivers (2018 Relentless Award). Directed by David Mendizábal and running February 15 - March 20, this new play centers on a multi-racial gay couple forced to reckon with issues of race, class, and the bravery it takes to love out loud.

2021 Tony-winner Matthew López, the first Latino to win the Tony Award for best play, returns to TheaterWorks Hartford with the East Coast premiere of Zoey's Perfect Wedding. Running May 3 - June 5 and directed by Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, this wild and funny play about love, relationships, and expectations celebrates the courage it takes to find what truly makes us happy.

The unconventional comedy Hurricane Diane from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George runs July 19 - August 21 and closes the season. The play sees the Greek god Dionysus returning to the modern world disguised as the gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the earth to its natural state.



Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford's twisted holiday tradition, Christmas On The Rocks, returns December 2-23 for its 9th annual presentation. This show features your favorite kids from Christmas stories-all grown up, shaken, stirred, and served with a twist.



Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero commented, "As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, I'm thrilled to share these plays which speak so specifically to the human condition - stories of self-reflection, deep love, relationships, happiness, and change. There's also a great deal of joy and laughter in this season, something I think we all need right now. As TheaterWorks Hartford returns to in-person events, it was equally important to include virtual work in our upcoming season. It allows us to continue and expand our commitment to new work. Also, by making our entire season available online, TheaterWorks Hartford can connect with audiences all over the world, while giving local audiences options on how they would like to connect as we move forward.

In-person season subscriptions start at $190 and give audiences the flexibility to stream all productions from home. Virtual memberships are $95 and include digital access to all in-person events plus exclusive online-only content including digital WORKshop productions and talks. In-person performances take place at TheaterWorks Hartford's beloved home located downtown at 233 Pearl Street. Subscription and membership packages can be purchased online at www.twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

Please visit www.twhartford.org for more information.

About TheaterWorks Hartford's 2021 - Season

Someone Else's House

Written & performed by Jared Mezzocchi

Directed by Margot Bordelon

October 21-31; Opening October 21, 2021



Obie Award-winning multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi has a harrowing story to tell: his family's frightening, true-life haunting inside a 200-year-old New England house. Flip the switch, light a candle, and prepare yourself -as best you can - for this LIVE virtual haunting. October is the perfect time for a ghost story! Conjuring packet included!

Someone Else's House was first produced in April 2021 as a world premiere production by Geffen Playhouse, in association with Virtual Design Collective, as part of the Los Angeles theater's groundbreaking Geffen Stayhouse live, virtual and interactive series.

Christmas On The Rocks

Conceived and directed by Rob Ruggiero

Written by John Cariani, Jenn Harris & Matthew Wilkas, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jacques Lamarre, Theresa Rebeck, and Edwin Sanchez

December 2 - Dec 23, 2021

Connecticut's twisted holiday tradition returns! Your favorite kids from Christmas stories-all grown up, shaken, stirred, and served with a twist. It's Christmas Eve in a rundown local bar. Expecting a silent night, the bartender finds himself mixing drinks for a parade of surprising guests - children from your favorite Christmas specials and movies - now all grown up. Join them as they pour out their Christmas woes in this delightful parody.

This Bitter Earth

Written by Harrison David Rivers

Directed by David Mendizábal

February 15 - March 20, 2022; Opening February 26, 2022

A deep love is challenged by divisive political realities. Jesse, an introspective black playwright, finds his choices called into question when his boyfriend, Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist, calls him out for his political apathy. As passions and priorities collide, this couple is forced to reckon with issues of race, class, and the bravery it takes to love out loud.

Zoey's Perfect Wedding (East Coast Premiere)

Written by Matthew López

Directed by Rob Ruggiero

May 3 - June 5, 2022; Opening May 7, 2022

Saying "I do" was the easy part. From the 2021 Tony-Winning playwright of The Inheritance, this hilarious commentary on commitment is every bride's worst nightmare. Disaster after disaster follow her down the aisle, from brutally honest boozy speeches to a totally incompetent wedding planner and friends too preoccupied to help with the wreckage around them. A wildly funny play about love, relationship, expectations, and the courage it takes to find what truly makes us happy.

Hurricane Diane

Written by Madeleine George

July 19 - August 21, 2022; Opening July 30, 2022

This unconventional comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George sees the Greek god Dionysus return to the modern world disguised as the gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the earth to its natural state. Where better to begin than with four real housewives from New Jersey?