The Yale Whiffenpoofs to Perform at Cheney Hall in May

Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards, and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts each year.

Mar. 17, 2023  

The Yale Whiffenpoofs will perform at Cheney Hall on May 6th at 7pm.

Every year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, the world's oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group. Founded in 1909, the "Whiffs" began as a senior quartet that met weekly at Mory's Temple Bar. Today, the group has become one of Yale's most celebrated traditions. Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards, and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts across six continents each year.

Performance Details:

May 6
Saturday at 7:00 PM

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:
Center Section: $35
Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For Tickets call 860-647-9824 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231406®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org%2Fwhiffenpoofs?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




