The Windham Theatre Guild presents The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse, opening Friday, November 10th, 2023 at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

High school drama teacher Logan is desperate to save her career. Always ready to rock the boat, she is now facing a petition that calls for her termination. She pursued several grants ranging from education to cultural awareness to bring together three actors that will devise a play about the first Thanksgiving. Or Native American Heritage Month. Or just November in general. With yoga instructor (and boyfriend) Jaxton, elementary teacher Caden, and professional actress Alicia, Logan is out to save her career and tell a culturally conscious story about what it means to be Native American … even though all of the performers are white. Punctuated by offensive (and completely real) Thanksgiving songs from educators' social media, Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play is a hilarious satiric jab at political correctness, social wokeness, and cultural assumptions.

Larissa FastHorse is a member of the Sicangu Lakota nation of South Dakota and is the first female Native American playwright to have a play produced on Broadway.

The Thanksgiving Play runs November 10, 11, 16, 17 & 18 at 7:30pm and November 12 & 19 at 2pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $17 for Students and Seniors, and $15 for UCONN/ECSU/QVCC students. For tickets and information, visit Click Here or call 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door. No refunds. This play is rated PG-13.