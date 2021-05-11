The Wilton Playshop Presents THE FAIR SEX

The Wilton Playshop will present a virtual reading of The Fair Sex.

This new dramedy by Patti Azzara tells the story of the Mitchell family, a salt-of-the-earth collective of tough love, tolerance, and old wounds that won't heal.

Directed by Dandy Barrett, The Fair Sex will be livestreamed on May 22nd at 7pm. The play is produced by Sarah Lee Michaels with technical direction by Laura Ploss.

Kate Mitchell loves her family: her parents, Harlan and Evelyn; brothers, Ray and Benny; even her sister Gail, though it has become more and more difficult as they've gotten older. When Kate returns to her childhood home to celebrate her parents' fortieth wedding anniversary, she barely has one foot in the door before the dating advice, career guidance, and religious criticism start rolling in. It isn't long before deeply-buried truths are uncovered, and the Mitchells are faced with a decision: come together, or fall apart for good.

Refreshing and light-hearted despite the gravity of the subject matter, The Fair Sex is a play that reminds us that women are always stronger than they seem.

The diverse and stellar cast includes Equity actors Mike Boland and Quinn Warren, London-based actor Joe Staton, and CT and NYC-based actors Avery Banks, George Barnett, Tamara Christians, Heather Haneman, Anthony Malchar, Kellen Schult, and Priscilla Squiers.

The Wilton Playshop will be offering this livestream reading at no cost. Donations are accepted and appreciated.

Recommended for ages 16 and up due to sensitive topics.

Please visit www.wiltonplayshop.org for more information and links for streaming.