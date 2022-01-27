The Wilton Playshop Presents ART

THE WILTON PLAYSHOP will present the witty and clever play Aa??a??rt by Yasmina Reza. Directed by Lynne Colatrella, the show will run from February 11-26, 2022.

Ara??a??t is a wildly funny and naughtily provocative comedy about three long time friends who find their relationship on shaky ground when one of them buys an expensive white on white painting. The painting soon becomes a metaphor as the friends stumble into the ravines that have developed unnoticed, or unacknowledged, between the disparate paths their lives have taken. Lines are drawn, and the friends must decide how (or whether) to surrender old territory to find new common ground.

Aa??a??rt is the winner of the Molière Award for Best Author, the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play and the 1996 Olivier Award for Best Comedy.

Performances: February 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 8pm and February 20th at 2pm.

Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students

All patrons must wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

For tickets, visit www.wiltonplayshop.org