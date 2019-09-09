The Warner Will Screen MAD MAX With Live Score By Morricone Youth

Film event pop-up Boondocks Film Society and the Warner Theatre are bringing a one-of-a-kind film experience to Torrington, for one night only, on Friday September 20, 2019. The Warner's majestic main theatre will host a screening of George Miller's original Mad Max (1979), punctuated by an original score, performed live by NYC film-score rockers Morricone Youth!

The evening will include a pre-film happy hour, with Mad Max-themed craft cocktails, beer and wine (drinks sold separately). Attendees will also receive a free commemorative poster designed by artist Alex Theodoropulos.

The event's centerpiece will be a screening of the cult Australian dystopian thriller Mad Max, starring a young Mel Gibson, a snarling gang of anarchic bikers, some menacing cars and souped-up motorcycles - all baking in the Australian sun. Morricone Youth composed a tense and dynamic score to complement the angst and action on screen. The band hails from New York City, and has been writing, performing and recording music written for the moving image since 1999. Boondocks and the Warner are excited to welcome them to the Northwest Corner to perform one of their most popular compositions. The film will be subtitled and the music non-stop! Some downtown Torrington restaurants will be offering food specials in the hours before the screening that play off of the film's setting and themes. Stay tuned on social media as details are announced.

The event begins at 7 pm on Friday September 20, with the film screening at 8 pm. Admission is only $20, with drinks sold separately. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





