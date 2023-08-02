The Warner Welcomes Comedian Bob Marley in September

The performance is on Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Review: INTO THE WOODS at Castle Craig Players Photo 1 Review: INTO THE WOODS at Castle Craig Players
Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive' Photo 2 Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Photos: First Look at PIPPIN at TheatreWorks New Milford Photo 4 Photos: First Look at PIPPIN at TheatreWorks New Milford

The Warner Welcomes Comedian Bob Marley in September

The Warner Theatre is pleased to welcome New England-native standup comedian, Bob Marley, to the Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm.

Tickets will go on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, August 1 at 10 am, and to the General Public this Friday, August 4 at 10 am.

Bob Marley lives in Maine and is featured regularly on Sirius XM radio. He even won their Superbowl of Comedy! He has put out over 20 comedy CDs and DVDs. He was inducted into The Guinness Book of World Records for “the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual” at 40 hours of straight stand-up! He’s been on over 100 TV shows including Jay Leno, David Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central, to name just a few. He co-starred in “Boondock Saints” I and II, “All Saints Day” playing Detective Greenly. He has toured the U.S., Europe, Canada, Kuwait, and Iraq.

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Review: World Premiere of SUMMER STOCK Opens To A Standing Ovation Photo
Review: World Premiere of SUMMER STOCK Opens To A Standing Ovation

Summer Stock has its eyes set on Broadway. Does Summer Stock deserve a Broadway run? Absolutely. In this critic’s opinion, it couldn’t get there soon enough.

2
Cast Set for Times Fool Companys AS YOU LIKE IT Photo
Cast Set for Times Fool Company's AS YOU LIKE IT

Discover the talented cast of Times Fool Company's production of AS YOU LIKE IT. Featuring Chris Halladay, Joslyn Eaddy Meléndez, Quinn Spivey, and more. Don't miss this outdoor performance in Old Wethersfield, CT. Admission is free.

3
Tickets for all Productions in Hartford Stages 2023-2024 Season On Sale Now Photo
Tickets for all Productions in Hartford Stage's 2023-2024 Season On Sale Now

All tickets for Hartford Stage’s 60th anniversary season went on sale on Monday, July 31, 2023. Ticket prices range from $30 - $105. Discounted rates are available for subscribers, students, and groups of 10 or more.

4
Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academys New Youth Summer Program, LITTLE TH Photo
Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Youth Summer Program, LITTLE THESPIANS COMPANY: STORY TO STAGE: WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

Slots are filling up quickly for Playhouse Theatre Academy's Little Thespians Company: Story to Stage summer program. This program (for ages 6-8) begins on August 7th in Hartford, CT at the 224 EcoSpace and Simsbury, CT at Simsmore Square. Young actors and actresses will explore creative play and storytelling through an adaptation of the children's book, Where the Wild Things Are!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Goodspeed Musicals Video VIDEO: Watch Highlights from HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Goodspeed Musicals
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Haunted
East Haddam Stage Company (7/01-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Musicals at Richter (7/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE FANTASTICKS
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (8/26-9/10)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Borromeo String Quartet & Henry Kramer, Piano
Music Mountain (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Amazing Lemonade Girl
City Youth Theater/ City Stage Company (8/17-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Taxi: A Tribute Concert to Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ulysses Quartet & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE FANTASTICKS
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (8/26-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You