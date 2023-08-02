The Warner Welcomes Comedian Bob Marley in September

The Warner Theatre is pleased to welcome New England-native standup comedian, Bob Marley, to the Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm.

Tickets will go on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, August 1 at 10 am, and to the General Public this Friday, August 4 at 10 am.

Bob Marley lives in Maine and is featured regularly on Sirius XM radio. He even won their Superbowl of Comedy! He has put out over 20 comedy CDs and DVDs. He was inducted into The Guinness Book of World Records for “the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual” at 40 hours of straight stand-up! He’s been on over 100 TV shows including Jay Leno, David Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central, to name just a few. He co-starred in “Boondock Saints” I and II, “All Saints Day” playing Detective Greenly. He has toured the U.S., Europe, Canada, Kuwait, and Iraq.

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.