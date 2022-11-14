The Warner Theatre To Welcome Garet&Company Performing ECLIPSE
Garet&Co is an award winning contemporary dance company led by choreographer, dancer and teacher: Garet Wierdsma.
The Warner Theatre will welcome Garet&Company to present their first ever evening length showcase, "ECLIPSE" on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! Tickets to ECLIPSE will be on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, 11/15 at 12 pm, and to the general public Friday 11/18 at 10 am. For more info visit warnertheatre.org
Garet&Co is an award winning contemporary dance company led by choreographer, dancer and teacher: Garet Wierdsma. Garet&Co has performed across the northeast, most notably in New York City, Saratoga Springs, Philadelphia, Hartford, and several cities in New Jersey. "ECLIPSE" will showcase four of Garet's most celebrated pieces: "Big God," "fester," "WONDERFUL," and "and sometimes i wish." ECLIPSE will also debut a brand new piece, set on the company by Guest Choreographer Madelynn Brown.
Garet&Co strives to create work that comes from a place of truth; work that is both guttural and beautiful. Garet&Co's pieces often deal with themes of struggling mental health and the search for peace within chaos. Garet&Co believes that art changes the world, and are passionately and actively working to be generators of light.
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will ring in the 2022 holiday season with its first ever Winter Cabaret Series running December 15 through December 18. Tthe line-up will feature an array of accomplished Broadway and cabaret favorites, who will perform festive, holiday-themed shows.
New York City Opera to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 in December
November 12, 2022
New York City Opera will celebrate the holidays with All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, presented in association with Bodhi Tree Concerts and with the support of Kings Alley.
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script in Hand Playreading of Comedy RIPCORD
November 11, 2022
Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the comedy, “Ripcord,” written by David Lindsay-Abaire on Monday, November 14, at 7 p.m. Lindsay-Abaire is currently represented on Broadway with book and lyrics for the musical, “Kimberly Akimbo.”
The Warner Will Screen FROZEN and CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS This Holiday Season
November 11, 2022
Movies @ the Warner presents FROZEN, Thursday 11/17 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The Winter Films Series will resume in December with CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS, Thursday 12/8 at 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.
The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen National Theatre's JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN This Month
November 11, 2022
The best of British Theatre will continue to be screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse when it presents National Theatre in HD's Jack Absolute Flies Again on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7pm. The evening is part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.