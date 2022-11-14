The Warner Theatre To Welcome Garet&Company Performing ECLIPSE

The Warner Theatre will welcome Garet&Company to present their first ever evening length showcase, "ECLIPSE" on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! Tickets to ECLIPSE will be on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, 11/15 at 12 pm, and to the general public Friday 11/18 at 10 am. For more info visit warnertheatre.org

Garet&Co is an award winning contemporary dance company led by choreographer, dancer and teacher: Garet Wierdsma. Garet&Co has performed across the northeast, most notably in New York City, Saratoga Springs, Philadelphia, Hartford, and several cities in New Jersey. "ECLIPSE" will showcase four of Garet's most celebrated pieces: "Big God," "fester," "WONDERFUL," and "and sometimes i wish." ECLIPSE will also debut a brand new piece, set on the company by Guest Choreographer Madelynn Brown.

Garet&Co strives to create work that comes from a place of truth; work that is both guttural and beautiful. Garet&Co's pieces often deal with themes of struggling mental health and the search for peace within chaos. Garet&Co believes that art changes the world, and are passionately and actively working to be generators of light.