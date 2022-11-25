The Warner Theatre to Screen THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS in December

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 25, 2022  
The Warner Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the popular Holiday Movie Event on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, popcorn, and a visit with Santa Claus - all for free! There will also be a Holiday Vendor Fair, in partnership with Salt 2.0!

Doors will open at 12 pm for a Holiday Vendor Fair in the Studio Theatre Lobby from 12 pm - 5 pm, in partnership with Salt 2.0. The smell of complimentary popcorn will fill the Main Theatre's air (thanks to Elevator Service Company), where Santa will greet guests beginning at 12 pm!

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, a family favorite, will be shown at 1 pm in the Main Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium - admission is free! No tickets are required. Jack Skellington is the leader of Halloweentown, where the residents' life work is to scare humans. After getting a glimpse of life in Christmastown, however, he schemes to kidnap Santa Claus and celebrate a very different Christmas. Rated PG.

For more information visit: www.warnertheatre.org.



Victoria Sautee Will Star in Pantochinos CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Victoria Sautee Will Star in Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROL
Pantochino Productions, a professional not for profit theatre company in Milford has announced the casting of Victoria Sautee in its upcoming new musical, “Pantochino's Christmas Carol” playing December 2 through 18 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Milford.
THE SANTA STORY Musical to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Weekend Photo
THE SANTA STORY Musical to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Weekend
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre's original TYA musical The Santa Story returns to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season on Saturday, November 26. 
ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week Photo
ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week
Returning to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage with a festive twist on their fantastic show, they'll perform “Echoes of Sinatra - A Crooner's Holiday” on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Sponsored by Ridgefield Station.
Marie Osmonds SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS TOUR Makes a Stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Decembe Photo
Marie Osmond's SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS TOUR Makes a Stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on December 7
This holiday season, the iconic Marie Osmond is bringing holiday cheer to The Ridgefield Playhouse with her Symphonic Christmas Tour featuring 15 members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra.

