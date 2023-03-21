The Warner Theatre Presents THE FUGITIVE EXPRESS In Partnership With Naugatuck Railroad

The Warner Theatre has announced a brand new, one-night experience presented in partnership with Naugatuck Railroad.

THE FUGITIVE EXPRESS will take place on Saturday, May 13th, 2023, and feature a night full of activities surrounding a screening of the iconic Harrison Ford film, "The Fugitive" in the Warner's historic Oneglia Auditorium. Schedule: The event will begin with a Naugatuck Railroad train ride from Thomaston to Downtown Torrington. The train will depart at 4 pm, and seating is limited to 175.

Once the train arrives in Torrington, patrons will be able to dine at Salt 2.0 before the screening. The movie will begin at 7 pm, and the train will return to Thomaston afterwards (9:30 pm departure).

Tickets for the full experience including train ride, dinner options, and screening are available at rmne.org. Once train seats are full, tickets for the screening only will be available for $7 each at warnertheatre.org, or by calling (860) 489-7180.

Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones race through this breathless manhunt movie inspired by one classic TV series, which in turn inspired yet another. Ford is prison escapee Dr. Richard Kimble, a Chicago surgeon falsely convicted of killing his wife, and is determined to prove his innocence by leading his pursuers to the one-armed man who committed the crime. Jones is Sam Gerard, an unrelenting bloodhound of a U.S. marshal. They are hunted and hunter. And as directed by Andrew Davis, their nonstop chase has one exhilarating speed: all-out.

The Naugatuck Railroad is owned by the Railroad Museum of New England, a 501c3 not for profit organization. The original Naugatuck Railroad was chartered in 1845 with operations beginning in 1849. This means the Naugatuck Railroad has been serving the Naugatuck River Valley for almost 175 years. Since 1996 the Railroad Museum of New England has been operating Historic passenger trains between Waterbury and Torrington. Historic equipment dating from the 1920s is often used on excursion trains.