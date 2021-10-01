The Warner Theatre Announces 2022 Season

The Warner Theatre has announced its 2022 Stage @ the Warner Season presented by the Warner Stage Company!

The 2022 Season features five productions: two musicals in the Main Theatre and three productions in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. This year, each production will be performed eight times, over three weekends! The Stage @ the Warner presenting sponsor is Hartford HealthCare/Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and the Studio Theatre Series is sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.

The 2022 Season opens in February 2022 with BUG by Tracey Letts in the Studio Theatre, followed by SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson in the Studio Theatre May 2022, MATILDA THE MUSICAL in the Main Theatre July-Aug 2022, the 11th ANNIVERSARY INTERNATIONAL PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL in the Studio Theatre October 2022 and ends with CLUE: ON-STAGE in the Main Theatre November 2022.

Interested in becoming a Season Subscriber? Call the Box Office at 860-489-7180 for more information or to buy tickets.