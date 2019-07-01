The Warner Announces The Met: Live In HD 2019-2020 Season

The Warner Theatre has announced the 2019-2020 Season of The Met: Live in HD, featuring 10 Saturday matinee simulcasts in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre streaming live from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. This year's Season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria and will include 4 new productions and starry revivals featuring the world's leading artists.

A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before each broadcast, sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.

The season opens with Puccini's TURANDOT on October 12, followed by Massenet's MANON on October 26, Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY on November 9, Glass's AKHNATEN on November 23, Berg's WOZZECK on January 11, The Gershwin's PORGY AND BESS on February 1, Handel's AGRIPPINA on February 29, Wagner's DIE FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER on March 14, Puccini's TOSCA on April 11 and closes with Donizetti's MARIA STUARDA on May 9.

Full and Half-Season Subscriptions are available. Become a member of the Warner Theatre Opera Guild and reserve seats for the upcoming 2019-2020 season before the public! To purchase a subscription or to buy tickets, call 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org. Tickets go on sale to the General Public July 17.

The Met Opera: Live in HD 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. The Met: Live in HD Opera Lecture Series is sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You