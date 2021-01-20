The Warner Announces 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival Virtual Edition

The Warner Theatre will present the next production of the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival - PERMANENT INK by Charlene Donaghy (CT) - from the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre beginning Friday, January 29 at 7:00 pm. PERMANENT INK is the companion piece of ALWAYS A LINE, which was produced during the 8th Annual International Playwrights Festival. As a bonus, we will be including that production after this year's performance in the same stream presentation! In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Playwrights Festival will be a virtual event - each production will be recorded in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre over a period of several weeks and then streamed via YouTube and Facebook every other Friday from November to April.

The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. The festival is a celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the ninth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand.

Each production will be available to view online for a period of two weeks before being taken down. There is no fee to watch but donations are always accepted. This virtual festival is made possible with a generous donation from The Marine Family.

Streaming for PERMANENT INK will begin Friday, January 29, 2021 at 7:00 pm and be available online until Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:59 pm. The production is directed by Sharon W. Houk and features Josh Newey and Jeff Savage. Original music by James Luurtsema.