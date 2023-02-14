The Warner Announces 2023 Spring Film Series
Learn more about the lineup here!
The Warner Theatre has announced its 2023 Spring Movie Series! The diverse selection of movies screened will include The Muppets Take Manhattan on 3/2, King Kong (1933) on 3/9, Contact on 3/30, The Silence of the Lambs on 4/6, Bridesmaids on 4/11, Romy & Michele's High School Reunion on 4/20, The Craft on 4/27, Wayne's World on 5/11, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar on 6/8, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch on 6/29 - Thursday nights at 7 pm.
2023 Movies @ the Warner are sponsored by Torrington Downtown Partners.
Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.
Related Stories View More Connecticut Stories