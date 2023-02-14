The Warner Announces 2023 Spring Film Series

The Warner Theatre has announced its 2023 Spring Movie Series! The diverse selection of movies screened will include The Muppets Take Manhattan on 3/2, King Kong (1933) on 3/9, Contact on 3/30, The Silence of the Lambs on 4/6, Bridesmaids on 4/11, Romy & Michele's High School Reunion on 4/20, The Craft on 4/27, Wayne's World on 5/11, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar on 6/8, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch on 6/29 - Thursday nights at 7 pm.

2023 Movies @ the Warner are sponsored by Torrington Downtown Partners.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.