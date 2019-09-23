The Warner Announces 2019-2020 Young Actors Series

The Warner Theatre has announced the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education's highly acclaimed 2019-2020 YOUNG ACTORS SERIES, sponsored by The Lufkin Family Foundation.

This year's series features THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE in the Studio Theatre November 2019, Disney's FROZEN JR. on the Main Stage February 2020 and the Getting to Know edition of FOOTLOOSE in the Studio Theatre May 2019. The Young Actors Series gives students of the WTCAE the unique opportunity to showcase the skills they have learned in their performing arts classes at the WTCAE through high-caliber, full-scale theatrical productions on the Warner's magnificent Main Stage and Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Stage.

For more information on the WTCAE, call 860-489-7180 x 148. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





