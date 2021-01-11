The Shubert Theatre to Host Fifth Installment of its Signature Fundraiser NEXT STOP: NEW HAVEN

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Shubert Theatre is hosting the fifth installment of its signature fundraiser, "Next Stop: New Haven" on Thursday, February 11 at 8:30pm (snowdate: Friday, February 12 at 8:30pm).

This special "Late Nite" edition invites adults to enjoy a night out - while staying in - with a virtual program featuring an all-new stand-up comedy show from CT comedian, radio host, author and TV personality Vinnie Penn, musical entertainment from Broadway rising stars, cocktail demonstrations from Ordinary and other surprises!

The $75 ticket to this "night out" includes a curated box of beverages (including ingredients for the cocktail demonstration) and small snack bites, in addition to the link to the streaming program.

Restaurant partners featured in the box, intended to offer snacks and drinks for two adults, include:

Please note that all food included in the box will be nut-free. A full list of ingredients will be included in the party box.

Additional ticketing options include:

$10 add-on to purchase two branded glasses - option of 2x rocks glasses or 2x soda can glasses

In addition to ticket purchases supporting these beloved New Haven businesses and the Shubert Theatre, event organizers will also be making a monetary donation to the Greater New Haven Creative Sector Relief Fund.

Additional details and tickets are available here: https://shubert.com/shows-events/next-stop-new-haven-at-home-late-nite.