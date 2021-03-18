Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE in HD

Originally captured live from London's West End in 2015, this stunning production of Miller's tragic masterpiece won a trio of 2014 Olivier Awards.

Mar. 18, 2021  

Arthur Miller's passionate play A View From the Bridge returns to the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on March 21.

It's been 66 years since the opening of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, which arrived on Broadway in 1955. Miller's dark and passionate play A View from the Bridge now returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, March 21 at 2pm for a socially distanced, limited capacity encore in HD screening. Originally captured live from London's West End in 2015, this stunning production of Miller's tragic masterpiece won a trio of 2014 Olivier Awards including Best Revival, Best Actor for Mark Strong (The Imitation Game; Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy) and Best Director for Ivo van Hove.

The great Arthur Miller confronts the American dream in this dark and passionate tale. In Brooklyn, longshoreman Eddie Carbone welcomes his Sicilian cousins to the land of freedom. But when one of them falls for his beautiful niece, they discover that freedom comes at a price. Eddie's jealous mistrust exposes a deep, unspeakable secret - one that drives him to commit the ultimate betrayal.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($10 - $20) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.


