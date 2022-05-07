The Ridgefield Playhouse for Movies and the Performing Arts to Show Strauss' ARIADNE AUF NAXOS

A spectacular high-definition, performance of Strauss' Ariadne Auf Naxos will be on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:55pm. The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss's enchanting masterpiece. The outstanding cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta and tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne's lover, the god Bacchus. Marek Janowski conducts. The Met Opera in HD screenings are part of the Classical Series and is underwritten by Roger Berlind, Liz Goldstone, Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Students 18 & under attend for FREE! Please call the box office at 203.438.5795 to reserve.

The prologue is set in Vienna, 18th century. A performance of a new opera seria, Ariadne auf Naxos is being prepared at a private theater of a wealthy man. The music master is told that an Italian comedy will be performing immediately after the opera and fireworks are also planned. The music master is furious and when his pupil, the composer, comes to ask for a rehearsal, they are told that dinner music is still being played. The headmaster of the household rushes in and tells the musicians that in order for the fireworks to start on time, the opera AND the comedy must be performed at the same time! Strauss' clever adaptation of the initial performance which needed to be shortened for his audience's attention, leaves us with a masterpiece of an opera-within-an-opera.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE - Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show and AAA members receive a 20% discount!) go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. - AAA Members receive a 20% discount and Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

Follow us on Instagram: @RidgefieldPlayhouse Twitter: @RPlayhouse

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldplayhouse/