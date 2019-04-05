The Palace Theatre Hosts Free Elements Of Playwriting Workshop For Adults

On April 13, The Palace Theatre in Stamford will kick off a six-week Elements of Playwriting workshop for adults. The workshop, led by teaching artist Mathilde Dratwa, gives participants the tools they need to write short plays and revise their work.Generously underwritten by Pitney Bowes, Elements of Playwriting is free with advanced registration.

Elements of Playwriting runs select Saturdays in April, May and June from 11:00am - 1:30pm.

Workshop participants will complete activities on their feet to generate ideas through improvisation, theatre games and sharing before recording their ideas on paper. They will learn about goals, obstacles, tactics and conflict as pillars of dramatic writing. Each class will include exercises in ensemble-building, trust, focus, projection and increasing the students' confidence, particularly while speaking in front of a group.

"We envision a vibrant, diverse community where every person is inspired through self-expression to embrace life long appreciation of the arts," said Carol Bryan, The Palace's Director of Education. "Mathilde has done phenomenal work with our youth through The Palace's Young Playwrights Festival and we are excited to have her lead this new workshop for adults."

Mathilde Dratwa is a teaching artist for The Shakespeare Society, The Roundabout Theatre Company and The New Victory Theatre in NY. She is a writer, producer, filmmaker and director and is fluent in English, French and Spanish.

For more information or to register, please contact The Palace's Education Department at 203.517.3431 or cbryan@palacestamford.org. Registration is also available at the Adult Registration Desk at The Ferguson Library in Stamford. Space is limited to 15 adults.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on www.palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.

About The Palace Theatre

The 1,580-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theater and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, The Palace partners with arts organizations like the Stamford Symphony and Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace's mission is to Entertain, Educate and Enrich the diverse population of the region and foster a vibrant economic and social life for the community.





