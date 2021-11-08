The Palace Theatre Adds AtmosAir Indoor Purification Technology To Improve Wellness

The Palace Theatre today announced the installation of AtmosAir Solutions' bi-polar ionization technology to improve indoor air quality throughout their entire three floors, including the Main Stage, UpStage, public areas and offices. The addition of the BPI technology will help improve wellness and provide cleaner air for all patrons, staff, volunteers, performers and backstage crew.

AtmosAir's BPI tubes, installed in The Palace's HVAC systems, suppress airborne and surface micro-organisms and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The technology makes buildings more sustainable while reducing energy and operational costs and adds an extra layer of protection from the spread of coronavirus.

"We are incredibly excited to once again offer the joys of live entertainment close to home," said Michael Moran, President & CEO of The Palace. "Keeping our doors open means continuing to make the health and wellbeing of all patrons, staff and artists a top priority. AtmosAir's upgrades to our existing HVAC systems allow us to leverage the latest bi-polar ionization technology to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Using patented ionization tubes, AtmosAir's technology cleans the air without using chemicals or creating unwanted environmental byproducts. Its tubes emit ions into the air that seek and mitigate harmful air pollutants. Most passive air filtration systems remove pollutants as the air passes through a filter. With AtmosAir, the inside air is continually being purified.

"We're delighted to add our bi-polar ionization technology into The Palace Theatre," said Steve Levine, President and CEO of AtmosAir. "It will not only provide a healthier indoor environment for those who attend events, but it will also help regain the public's trust and confidence about being indoors for live performances. We know our technology will be an important addition to the health and welfare of performers, theater goers and staff."

AtmosAir's BPI technology also helps play a role in reducing the spread of coronavirus. Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing sanitizing products registered by the EPA and FDA, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir's BPI technology in a contained space.

AtmosAir BPI indoor air technology is installed in over 7,500 locations in the US and globally and widely used in the hospitality industry in casinos, hotels, airports, and cruise ships.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. They can be reached at (203) 325-4466 or by visiting www.palacestamford.org. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.