The Palace Theater Announces Schedule Update for HAIRSPRAY Wednesday, January 17 Performance

The Palace Theater in Waterbury is announcing a time change for the Wednesday, January 17th performance of Hairspray.

In order to make this Tony Award-winning musical comedy accessible to more patrons and groups, the management for the national tour of Hairspray has moved the Wednesday January 17, 2024 performance to 1 p.m. The other performance times on Tuesday, January 16th and Thursday, January 18th remain at 7:30 p.m.

The afternoon performance will feature the same cast as the Tuesday & Thursday performances – and the timing makes it perfect for audience members who prefer matinée shows, as well as schools and other groups! 

All previously purchased tickets for the evening performance will be honored at the matinée. Tickets to all performances may be purchased at palacetheaterct.org or by phone at 203-346-2000.

 

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”

The Palace Theater gratefully acknowledges the ongoing support by Webster Bank, Post University, ION Bank, Savings Bank of Danbury, CT, Xfinity, Powerstation Events, Bank of America, City of Waterbury, CT Office of the Arts, Republican-American, and WATR Radio.

 

For more information, visit: Click Here.


