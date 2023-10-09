The Met: Live In HD DEAD MAN WALKING Comes to the Warner

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents an encore showing of Jake Heggie's DEAD MAN WALKING, Saturday, October 28 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium. A complementary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director at The Opera Theatre of CT, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner's Atrium (11-11:45 am).

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180.

Jake Heggie's powerful work has its highly anticipated Met premiere in a new production by Ivo van Hove. Based on Sister Helen Prejean's memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, Dead Man Walking matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie's poignant music and a libretto by Tony and Emmy Award–winner Terrence McNally.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Sister Helen. The cast also features bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as the death-row inmate Joseph De Rocher, soprano Latonia Moore as Sister Rose, and mezzo-soprano Susan Graham—who sang Helen Prejean in the opera's 2000 premiere—as De Rocher's mother.

Content Advisory: Dead Man Walking contains a depiction of a rape and murder, as well as other adult themes and strong language.

The Met: Live in HD 2023-24 season includes Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking on October 28, Anthony Davis's X: The Live and Times of Malcom X on November 18, Daniel Catan's Florencia En El Amazonas on December 9, Verdi's Nabucco on January 6, Bizet's Carmen on January 27, Verdi's La Forza Del Destino on March 9, Gounod's Romeo Et Juliette on March 23, Puccini's La Rondine on April 20, and Puccini's Madama Butterfly on May 11.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A.