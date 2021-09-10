The Met: Live In HD 2021-22 Season Announced at the Warner

The Warner Theatre has announced the 2021-22 season of The Met: Live in HD, featuring ten Saturday matinee simulcasts in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre streaming live from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

The season opens with Mussorgsky's BORIS GODUNOV on October 9, followed by Blanchard's FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES on October 23, Aucoin's EURYDICE on December 4, a special holiday presentation of Massenet's CINDERELLA on January 1, Verdi's RIGOLETTO on January 29, Strauss' ARIADNE AUF NAXOS on March 12, Verdi's Don Carlos on March 26, Puccini's TURANDOT in the Main Theatre on May 7, Donizetti's LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR on May 21 and closes with Dean's HAMLET on June 4.

To purchase tickets, please visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.