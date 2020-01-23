The Little Theatre of Manchester Will Open its 60th Anniversary Season with MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) opens its 60th anniversary season with Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Playing February 14 - March 1 (on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays), audiences can book their passage today for the thrill-ride of the season!

The Orient Express, the 1930s luxury train, is carrying passengers through central and eastern Europe from Istanbul to Paris, but beware, it's all about to go off the rails! An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed many times, his door locked from the inside. A train full of suspects with an alibi for each one and a killer in their midst sounds like the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie's fictional Belgian detective.

This first-ever stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece was adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, playwright of Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo, and many more. Ken Ludwig has had six shows on Broadway and seven in London's West End, and his plays and musicals have been performed in more than 30 countries in over 20 languages. Lend Me a Tenor, which the Washington Post called "one of the classic comedies of the 20th century," won two Tony Awards and was nominated for seven.

Agatha Christie is the author not only of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, but also The Mousetrap, the longest-running stage production in history. Her novels have sold more than 2 billion copies around the world, and she is only outsold by the Bible and Shakespeare.

In conjunction with MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, LTM is hosting three lectures, On Wednesday, March 5, 2020, at noon and at 6 PM, the popular Lunchtime Lecture series (and the new Lunchtime Lecture Encore) begins, moderated by local author and theatre historian David Garnes. On Saturday, February 15 at 1 PM, Mr., Garnes and Kathryn Orzech, author of the psychic thriller Premonition of Terror and Asylum, will offer a discussion on Christie and the nature of the mystery genre.

Tickets for Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS are $19-25 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visiting www.cheneyhall.org.





