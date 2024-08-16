The Ivoryton Playhouse to Present Celebration and Fundraiser, IT'S FIVE O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ivoryton Playhouse will present its upcoming celebration and fundraiser, It's Five O'clock Somewhere, a beach-themed party set to take place on September 14th at 5 pm. This fun-filled event will feature live music by the incredible duo that brought Everly to the Ivoryton stage in April, Broadway’s Ben Hope and Eric Anthony, featuring The Road Sodas, who are sure to bring the coastal spirit to life. This band isn’t just for watching; the dance floor will surely be the hottest place in the Shoreline on September 14th.



Attendees will enjoy a festive evening complete with live and silent auctions, offering exclusive items and experiences not to be missed, such as a two-week stay in Hawaii and a new work from celebrated local visual artist Melissa Barbieri. The event will also feature a delicious array of seafood, a raw bar, custom brews and cocktails from Surfridge Brewing Co., all perfectly complemented by margaritas crafted with locally-owned Canción tequila.



"This event is all about having a great time,” says Jacqueline Hubbard, Executive Director of Ivoryton Playhouse. "We want to celebrate our community supporters’ involvement in our successes. While we’re at it, we want to ensure that the Playhouse continues to be a beacon of culture and creativity in our community. The funds raised during It's Five O'clock Somewhere will directly support our mission, helping us to continue producing the high-quality performances that our audiences have come to love."



The beach theme embraces the current production of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, now running at the Playhouse until September 15th. Guests of the fundraiser are encouraged to dress in their favorite tropical attire and have a relaxed evening, ‘coastal casual.’ With the beautiful setting of the Ivoryton Playhouse and the lively entertainment provided by Ben Hope & the Road Sodas, this promises to be an unforgettable evening for a great cause.



Event Details:

Date: September 14th, 2024

Time: 5 pm until…

Location: Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT

Tickets: Available now at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.9520 ext. 203 or 860.767.7318

Join us for an evening of music, fun, and fundraising, and help keep the arts thriving in our community. It’s Five O’clock Somewhere – and that somewhere is the Ivoryton Playhouse!



