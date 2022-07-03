The Fairfield County Dance Festival Returns For Its Second Year Of Free Dance Performances

The Ted Thomas Dance Foundation and East Coast Contemporary Ballet is proud to present a series of free dance performances throughout Fairfield County to enable greater access to the arts and arts education.

This free event is sponsored in part by the Connecticut Office of the Arts DECT, Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Fairfield Museum and Historical Society, Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County, Connecticut Office of Humanities, Museum of Contemporary Art of Westport, Darien Arts Center, Harmony Lodge #67, New England Dance Theater and New England Academy of Dance.

Waveny Park, New Canaan, CT - - July 12, 2022, 7:30 PM

Fairfield Museum and Historical Center, Fairfield CT - - July 13, 2022, 6:00 PM

McLevy Park, Bridgeport, CT - - July 14, 2022, 6:30 PM

Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT - - July 21, 2022, 6:00 PM

Weed Beach, Darien, CT - - July 26, 2022, 7:00 PM

Museum of Contemporary Arts, Westport, CT - - July 12, 2022, 6:00 PM

Continuing the initiative of community outreach started during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Fairfield County Dance Festival, presented by the Ted Thomas Dance Foundation and East Coast Contemporary Ballet is a series of outdoor presentations that enable greater accessibility to the arts in Fairfield County communities.

A mobile outdoor stage traveling to different communities to conduct a wide variety of community-based outreach programs and performances, including master classes, lecture demonstrations and workshops. Along with guest dance companies, Island Moving Company, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Lydia Johnson Dance Company, and local musician Melissa Westgate of Westport, Thomas/Ortiz Dance and East Coast Contemporary Ballet will present a series of shows in multiple locations throughout Fairfield County. The response during our 2021 summer engagements to our open-air events was enthusiastic and well attended. The ability for audience members to be social in an open-air environment and enjoying performances was welcomed during that uncertain time. This year we will be presenting in 6 towns and expect to have over 3000 audience in attendance.

This year in our 2022 season we will invite campers ages 7-9 yrs. from The Carver Foundation Community Center Norwalk CT., an organization whose mission is to close opportunity gaps for all children and to ensure they graduate high school on time and are ready for college and careers, to take stage and perform outdoors where it is safe for this vulnerable age group to participate. The Companies, and dancers look forward to bringing this wonderful summer event to the several Fairfield communities.

The Mission of the Ted Thomas Dance Foundation and Thomas/Ortiz Dance is to perform the art of contemporary dance across the country and around the world, especially to socio-economically disadvantaged communities throughout the Tri-State area, Southern Fairfield, and New Haven Counties in Connecticut. Commonly known as Thomas/Ortiz Dance the foundation presents the choreographic works of Ted Thomas and Frances Ortiz. Through the educational portion of the presentations, Mr. Thomas, and Ms. Ortiz, endeavor to inspire younger generations to participate in dance as an outlet for creative expression, developing poise and self-esteem, health, and physical agility, while promoting a healthy lifestyle through the arts.

Thomas/Ortiz conducts a wide variety of community-based outreach programs and activities, including master classes, lecture demonstrations and workshops in schools, social service organizations and to Individuals in hospitals, mental health facilities and nursing homes.