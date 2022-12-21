The Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Lineup Of Weekly Kids' Shows

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') today announced the winter/spring 2023 its weekly Kids' Shows. Sure to delight all ages, the new season launches on Sunday, January 1 at 10:30am with a screening of the beloved stop-motion classic Shaun the Sheep.

As the season progresses, we'll be welcoming back Coolidge favorites such as Josh and the Jamtones, Little Groove, and Illusionist David Garrity.

And of course, as New England's premier movie destination, we can't resist the opportunity to introduce a new generation to film classics such as The Great Muppet Caper, The Fantastic Mr. Fox, and My Neighbor Totoro.

The line-up for Winter/Spring 2023 Coolidge Kids' Shows is as follows; all shows last roughly one hour unless otherwise indicated.

FILM: Shaun the Sheep

Saturday, December 31 and Sunday, January 1 at 10:30am

Aardman Studios' wooly hero is the star of a British animated TV series that follows his madcap adventures on a small farm. Now in his own full-length adventure for the big screen, the mischievous ovine masterminds a plan to pull the wool over the farmer's eyes so the flock can have some fun. Shaun's barnyard antics inadvertently send the farmer to the big city, where he develops amnesia, prompting Shaun and his friends to go on an epic rescue mission. The result is a funny, inventive movie accessible to kids of all ages.

Runtime: 85 minutes.

Recommended for ages 2+.

The Stacey Peasley Band

Saturday, January 7 at 10:30am

The Stacey Peasley Band has entertained and engaged families for over a decade! A teacher for ten years and a professional singer for twenty five, Stacey Peasley combines her love of children and music into a lively act that engages kids and creates memorable and fun sing-along songs, offering performances throughout the greater Boston area. Peasley lives in the Boston area with her husband and three children, who provide constant inspiration. Her music has been featured on radio programs nationwide, including Sirius XM's Kids Place Live.

Recommended for ages 2+

Davey the Clown

Sunday, January 15 at 10:30am

Davey the Clown is a physical comedian, juggler, unicyclist and accordionist. His show includes juggling, amazing magic, incredible unicycling (on a 6-foot unicycle!), wacky antics, balloon sculpture, audience participation, and a rubber chicken! Plus accordion music, and a parade with volunteers from the audience! One hour of entertainment that will keep kids (and adults) convulsed - with laughter.

Recommended for ages 2+.

FILM: The Great Muppet Caper

Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 10:30am

Stop the presses! It's the crime of the century - and investigative reporters Kermit, Fozzie and Gonzo are out to crack the case in this song-filled, star-studded extravaganza directed by the legendary Jim Henson. Our heroes arrive in London to interview Lady Holiday (Diana Rigg), a high-fashion designer whose priceless diamond necklace has just been stolen. But when Kermit mistakes lovely receptionist/would-be model Miss Piggy for her aristocratic employer; it's love at first sight. Unfortunately, Lady Holiday's scheming brother (Charles Grodin) is also wooing the sultry swine so he can frame her for another brazen jewel heist. Now it's up to Kermit and his Muppet pals to clear Piggy's name and catch the real culprits.

Runtime: 97 minutes

Recommended for ages 5+

FILM: My Neighbor Totoro

Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 at 10:30am

Often regarded as one of the best children's films ever created, Hayao Miyazaki's watercolor ode to childhood imagination is both a delightful, exhilarating adventure and nuanced portrait of youth, innocence, and growth. To be closer to their mother who is bedridden in a rural hospital, Satsuki and Mei move with their father to a remote village in the countryside, only to discover that the countryside is home to a family of gentle creatures that take these young girls on a magical new journey.

Dubbed in English. Runtime: 1h 25m

Recommended for ages 5+

Wayne Potash

Sunday, February 5 at 10:30am

"An amazing musician for little kids," writes Zooglobble about singer/songwriter Wayne Potash. Wayne and his band put on high energy shows that engage young audiences with sing-a-longs, dancing, jumping, and lots of good-natured fun, with songs like "Lobster Dance," "Shy Shark," and "B-I-G, I'm Big." Rambles notes that Wayne sings "the most memorable melodies in American music with a friendly vocal delivery that positively begs the audience to sing along." Performances include Boston Harborfest, Boston Children's Hospital, Club Passim, Cambridge River Festival, Museum of Science, Boston and Rhode Island Children's Museums, and hundreds of shows for festivals, schools, libraries, and park and recreation departments all over New England.

Recommended for ages 2+.

FILM: The Fantastic Mr. Fox

Saturday, February 11 at 10:30am

Mr. and Mrs. Fox (George Clooney, Meryl Streep) live an idyllic home life with their son Ash (Schwartzman) and visiting young nephew Kristopherson (Eric Anderson)-but after 12 years, the bucolic existence proves too much for Mr. Fox's wild animal instincts. Soon he slips back into his old ways as a sneaky chicken thief and in doing so, endangers not only his beloved family, but the whole animal community. Trapped underground with not enough food to go around, the animals band together to fight against the evil Farmers-Boggis, Bunce and Bean-who are determined to capture the audacious, fantastic Mr. Fox at any cost. Roald Dahl's classic book was painstakingly brought to life in gorgeous detail by visionary director Wes Anderson and his team of stop-motion animators.

Runtime: 87 minutes

Recommended for ages 6+.

FILM: Mary Poppins

Sunday, February 19 at 10:30am

Experience the extraordinary animation and award-winning music of the original Mary Poppins, presented on our big screen! Julie Andrews made her screen debut and won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the "practically perfect" nanny who revolutionizes the prim and proper Banks family in this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Disney classic. Co-starring Dick Van Dyke as the lovable chimney sweep Bert, Mary Poppins is filled with memorable songs and dazzling special effects.

Runtime: 2h 19m

Recommended for ages 3+.

Illusionist David Garrity

Saturday, February 25 at 10:30am

Illusionist David Garrity presents "Magic & Beyond," a one-person illusion show that features unique, theatrical and visual magic, audience participation, comedy to a custom-edited musical soundtrack. Garrity uses visual magic and illusions combined with music, pantomime, situation comedy and audience participation to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Recommended for ages 2+.

The Airborne Comedians

Sunday, March 5 at 10:30am

The Airborne Comedians are two performers who've traveled the globe performing their high energy, unorthodox comedy juggling show to the delight of all ages. Dan Foley and Joel Harris throw and catch birdbaths, lawn-chairs, electric guitars and baseball bats in their hilarious juggling routines while balanced atop 6 and 7-foot high unicycles! A sure bet to make you laugh. Recommended for ages 2+.

Little Groove

Saturday, March 11 at 10:30am

Come to the Coolidge for an interactive music experience with your child. The show is designed for children 8 and under, who will have fun using real instruments such as drums, shakers, and tambourines. They will also interact with puppets, bubbles, balls, pom poms, and parachutes! Children will enjoy being a part of the musical experience, using their bodies and voices to sing along to catchy songs that help them build important motor and social skills. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to join in the musical experience with their children.

Recommended for ages 1+.

Josh and the Jamtones

Sunday, March 19 at 10:30am

Josh and the Jamtones is an exciting Boston-based rock and roll family band working towards a singular goal: to create a unique and original music experience that parents can enjoy together with their children. After 100+ shows, one full-length release and three separate EP's in 2011, the Jamtones family took a step onto the national stage with a brand new record in 2012. The band is led by front-man Josh Shriber, owner of the wildly popular Jammin' With You!, a 5,000 square-foot music and teaching studio and performing center located in Wellesley, MA. Recommended for ages 2+.

FILM: New York International Children's Film Festival Kid Flicks One

Sunday, March 26 at 10:30am

A collection of short films curated by the New York International Children's Film Festival, Kid Flicks One gives a warm welcome to all budding cinephiles with this lively international lineup of fun. Whether dreaming up the fantastical, like a cat the size of a house, or the practical, like finding a beloved teacher or a summer romance, these shorts are sure to surprise and delight.

Runtime: 49 minutes

Recommended for ages 5+

Tanglewood Marionettes present Sleeping Beauty

Saturday, April 8 at 10:30am

Tanglewood Marionettes' production of Sleeping Beauty begins with a brief demonstration of the art of puppetry. Through humorous interplay, the audience will learn about various forms of puppets, from the simple glove puppet to the sophisticated marionette. A classic tale which appeals to children of all ages, Sleeping Beauty begins in King Felix's great hall with the celebration of Princess Aurora's birth. The party goes awry when the wicked witch arrives and curses Princess Aurora. Will the curse come true? Will someone with a "true heart" appear? You will know when you see Tanglewood Marionettes' presentation of this best-loved tale.

Recommended for ages 3+.

The Coolidge's screens are accessible by elevators. Booster seats are available for small children. All screens are equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to request any special accommodations, please email info@coolidge.org.

All events take place at 10:30am unless otherwise indicated; for tickets and showtimes, please visit coolidge.org. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Kids' Show tickets are $14 general admission and $11 for Coolidge members.

The nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre is a premier American independent cinema renowned for its curated feature film programming and innovative signature educational, cultural, and entertainment programs. A beloved movie house, the Coolidge welcomes over 225,000 patrons per year and has been pleasing audiences with the best in cinematic entertainment since 1933.

