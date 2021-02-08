The Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN AND LET ME LISTEN

Connecticut Repertory Theatre continues its 2020-21 virtual season with Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen by Tennessee Williams, directed by Dexter Singleton. All performances will be presented online, beginning on Thursday evening February 18 at 7:30pm, and continuing through Sunday, February 21 at 2:00pm.

CRT presents this one act play as part one in a three-part series by Tennessee Williams. The remaining one acts are: This Property is Condemned which opens March 18th and, And Tell Sad Stories of the Death of Queens which opens April 22. These one act plays are performed by an all student cast with talk back session for all three titles in this series.

Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen, premiered in Westport, Connecticut in 1958. It involves an unnamed man and woman who are entangled in an endless cycle of abject, insurmountable poverty. Throughout this play, key Williams' themes are explored through the man's alcoholism and the woman's desperation. This title spans approximately 20 minutes and includes monologues for both roles.

Director Dexter J. Singleton is a visiting professor in the Department of Dramatic Arts at UConn. He is a director, actor, activist, playwright, educator and producer. He is currently the Founding Executive Artistic Director of Collective Consciousness Theatre, a multicultural theatre for social change in New Haven, CT. Since 2007, this company has reached thousands of youth and adults with plays and workshops across the U.S. and Europe. They have produced the work of playwrights Dominique Morisseau, Idris Goodwin, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Katori Hall and many others. As a director, Dexter's work has recently been seen at TheatreSquared, University of Michigan, University of Arkansas, Flea Theatre (NYC), Long Wharf Theatre, Passage Theatre and others. Recent credits include Flint, Jesus Hopped The A Train, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Among The Western Dinka, Black Book, Topdog/Underdog, The Mountaintop, and She Kills Monsters. Dexter is a Board Member for TYA/USA and Co-Chair of the National Task Force for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in TYA. He was recently awarded the 2019 Artistic Excellence Award from the State of Connecticut and Distinguished Director of a Play for Black Book from The Kennedy Center/American College Theatre Festival.

Ticket prices for Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen are a flat $5.00. Ticket holders will receive a link via email 24 hours prior to the performance.

The complete schedule for this production includes five performances on: Thursday, February 18 at 7:30 pm, on Friday, February 19 at 8:00pm, Saturday, February 20 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sunday February 21 at 2:00pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit crt.uconn.edu or call 860-486-2113.