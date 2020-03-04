The Connecticut Premiere Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Open in March

TheaterWorks Hartford Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today that the limited run of EVERY BRILLIANT THING will star Chad Jennings (Broadway's WICKED). Artistic Associate ERIC ORT (THE WOLVES) will direct. Rob said "I love this piece. It's exactly what we need in these challenging times. A life affirming, healing experience that can only happen in the theater. I couldn't be more excited!"



EVERY BRILLIANT THING is not a part of the subscription season.



THE STORY: You're seven years old. Mom's in the hospital. She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything thatʼs brilliant about the world. Everything thatʼs worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Water Fights. 3. Hairdressers that listen to what you want. 4. Chocolate. You leave it on her pillow. You know sheʼs read it because sheʼs corrected your spelling.

DETAILS

PERFORMANCES

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 7:30 pm

Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm



ADMISSION

All seating is assigned $35-55

Student Rush w/ID $15

Group Rates Call

DATES TO REMEMBER

Press: Sunday March at 2:30 and 6:30pm

Pay-What-You-Can: March 12 at 7:30 pm

CHAD JENNINGS (Narrator) is making his TheaterWorks Hartford debut. Broadway: Hillary and Clinton, Wicked ((Dr. Dillamond, dir. Joe Mantello). National Tour: Wicked (Dr. Dillamond); War Horse (Carter / Manfred); South Pacific (Bob McCaffery); New York: A Christmas Story (Santa); ThreePenny Opera (Tiger Brown). Selected Theatre; Sunday in the Park....; Race; The Secret Garden; La Cage Aux Folles, Forever Plaid. Film: Money Monster (dir. Jodie foster)



ERIC ORT (Director) directed The Wolves at TheaterWorks. He joined the staff in 2016, but has been affiliated with the theater for seven seasons as assistant director for nine shows including 3and Time Stands Still. A theater educator, Eric was director of theater at Miss Porter's School for six years where favorite productions included: The Children's Hour, The House of Bernarda Alba, Metamorphoses, The Secret Garden and Working. Other directing projects include work at Brooklyn College, the Brooklyn Museum of Art, The Hartt School, Hartford Fringe Festival and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. Eric has taught at Brooklyn College and is currently an adjunct faculty member at The Hartt School, University of Hartford. Eric is a graduate of Brooklyn College, The University of Chicago and Vassar College. www.ericort.com



Tickets available at twhartford.org





