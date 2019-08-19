The Capitol Steps Bring THE LYIN KINGS to The Warner

The Capitol Steps, a Washington DC-based comedy troupe that began as a group of Senate Staffers, will present a show based on songs from their current album "The Lyin' Kings" at the Warner Theatre on October 19, 2019 at 8 pm.

What better time to see the Capitol Steps than now, with the next Presidential election season approaching? The show will include the latest songs about the Democratic primary candidates ("76 Unknowns") and the newest late-night thoughts from President Trump ("Tweet It"). No one knows what 2020 will bring, but whether it's Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Beto O'Rourke, the Capitol Steps can tell you what rhymes with it! Whether you're a Democrat or Republican (or somewhere in-between), if you've ever wanted to see Donald Trump sing a rock song, Bernie Sanders sing a show tune, and Vladimir Putin dance shirtless...this is the show for you!

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





