The Bushnell Presents LATE NIGHT Host Seth Meyers On February 24

An established comedian and writer, Meyers is known for his perfectly timed wit and perceptive commentary.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

The Bushnell Presents LATE NIGHT Host Seth Meyers On February 24

The Bushnell has announced that award-winning writer, humorist and performer Seth Meyers will appear at The Bushnell on Feb 24, 2024. An established comedian and writer, Meyers is known for his perfectly timed wit and perceptive commentary.

Meyers' limited engagement at the Bushnell's Belding Theater will be Saturday, February 24, at 7:00PM. Tickets are on sale now and available at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

 

Emmy Award-nominated “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” is home to incisive humor, topical jokes and A-list celebrity guests. The series' signature “A Closer Look” segment has garnered millions of views and is widely lauded for its tightly written and thoughtful approach to analyzing and satirizing news of the day. According to Vanity Fair, “Late Night” is “one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows” and Variety raves the show is “late night at its best.”

 

Meyers' Netflix standup special, “Lobby Baby,” was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Meyers previously served as a cast member and head writer on “Saturday Night Live,” and anchor of the show's wildly popular “Weekend Update.” 

 

Seth Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer, New York Times bestselling author and host of NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

 

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” received consecutive Emmy Award nominations in 2022 and 2023 for Outstanding Talk Series. Meyers and the writing staff have been Emmy nominated five times for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2023; 2017-20). Meyers also received back-to-back Emmy nominations in 2021-22 for “Late Night's” digital series, “Corrections,” for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. “Late Night” won back-to-back Critics' Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020-21 and was nominated in 2022 and 2023.

 

In 2019, Meyers released his debut standup special, “Lobby Baby,” on Netflix, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In 2018 he hosted the Golden Globe Awards, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. Meyers hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014.

 

In addition, Meyers was named one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine's 100 most influential people.

 

Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. He served as head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight. In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake's musical monologue.

 

In all, Meyers has garnered 31 Emmy nominations for his work in television.

 

In addition to his onscreen acclaim, Meyers is a New York Times bestselling author with the publication of his first picture book, “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared,” released in 2022.

 

Meyers is co-creator and executive producer alongside Fred Armisen and Bill Hader of IFC's Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!” and an executive producer of “The Amber Ruffin Show” for Peacock. He executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu's animated superhero show “The Awesomes” and executive produced “A.P. Bio” for NBC and Peacock. Meyers and “Late Night” showrunner Mike Shoemaker established their production company, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, in 2017.

 

Meyers hosted the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards on ESPN and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents' Assn. dinner to rave reviews. ﻿

 

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure." Learn More: bushnell.org


