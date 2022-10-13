The Brattle And The Coolidge Announce NOIRVEMBER 2022 Lineup

Boston film fans have ample reason to rejoice this November, as the area's two iconic art house cinemas-Cambridge's The Brattle Theatre and Brookline's Coolidge Corner Theatre-unveil a thrilling lineup of film noir in celebration of "Noirvember."

Hard-boiled antiheroes and seductive femme fatales. Haunting shadows and rain-drenched streets. Stunning black & white cinematography. All of these are among the hallmarks of film noir, a term coined by French film critics in the mid-1940s to describe the burgeoning crop of films that took a hard-edged look at moral complexities and shattered dreams of postwar life in America.

All of the titles in The Brattle's Noirvember program are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year; offerings include heavy hitters such as The Lady From Shanghai, Kiss of Death, and T-Men; a Humphrey Bogart double-feature with Dark Passage and Dead Reckoning; and rare 35mm prints of Born to Kill, Crossfire, Johnny O'Clock, Ride the Pink Horse, and more.

The Coolidge lineup features some of the seminal film noirs from the '40s, as well as the visually stunning (and equally morally complex) reimaginings of the genre that took place in the waning years of the 20th century. Four of the screenings (Double Indemnity, Out of the Past, Devil in a Blue Dress, and Gilda) will be preceded by Coolidge education seminars taught by local film professors, who will provide added history and context for each film.

Noirvember kicks off on Monday, November 1 at the Coolidge with a 35mm screening of Billy Wilder's hard-boiled noir classic Double Indemnity. Subsequent titles include a rare 35mm screening of Kurosawa's Drunken Angel, a new restoration of David Lynch's Lost Highway, and a 35mm print of iconic '70s neo-noir Chinatown. Screenings at The Brattle kick off with T-Men on Friday, November 11.

A full schedule for Noirvember 2022 is listed below.

"Celebrating film noir is a year-round effort here at The Brattle-it's one of the genres that is most associated with our cinema and, on top of that, it's personally one of my favorite genres," said Ned Hinkle, Creative Director of The Brattle. "I just can't get enough of the double-crosses, dirty dealings, femme fatales, and jaded detectives that populate these fantastic films. It's only natural that The Brattle would get in on the Noirvember festivities and the only mystery is why it took us 10 years to make it a regular thing. After all, Marya Gates started using the hashtag back in 2010! This year, we're thrilled to offer a great batch of 75th anniversary titles, most of which will be presented on 35mm film."

"As the days grow darker, there's no better time of year to gather together and learn about one the most influential genres in cinema history! We're really excited to offer Coolidge education seminars as part of this year's Noirvember. With our new Community Education and Engagement Center, which is slated to open in early 2023, we'll have even more opportunities for our audiences to learn more about this endlessly fascinating genre," remarked Coolidge Director of Special Programming Mark Anastasio.

About The Brattle

Located in historic Harvard Square, Cambridge, The Brattle Theatre has been showcasing the best in classic, cutting-edge, international, and art-house cinema in a repertory format since 1953. One of the original 'Calendar Houses,' The Brattle holds a unique place in cinematic history as the birthplace of the "Bogie Cult," with annual showings of Humphrey Bogart films starting in 1960 that helped canonize the late movie star. The non-profit Brattle Film Foundation has operated The Brattle Theatre since 2001.

The nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre is a premier American independent cinema renowned for its curated feature film programming and innovative signature educational, cultural, and entertainment programs. A beloved movie house, the Coolidge welcomes over 225,000 patrons per year and has been pleasing audiences with the best in cinematic entertainment since 1933.

In addition to showcasing the best in contemporary independent cinema, the Coolidge has developed a wide range of programing to reach all sectors of the community, including: Big Screen Classics, After Midnite, Senior Matinees, Talk Cinema, Science on Screen, Cinema Jukebox, PANORAMA, The Sounds of Silents, Kids' Shows, Rewind!, Box Office Babies, and adult education film classes. The Coolidge hosts several prominent film festivals and has welcomed film luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Werner Herzog, Jane Fonda, Liv Ullmann, Ethan Hawke, Viggo Mortensen, and more. For more information, visit coolidge.org.

Showtimes vary; please visit brattlefilm.org for updates. The Brattle is located at 40 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. Tickets are $14 general admission.