The Bolshoi Ballet's Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse On The Big Screen In HD

The Bolshoi Ballet's magical Nutcracker production captivates audiences of all ages and brings them on a whirlwind journey of enchantment with rising star soloist Margarita Shrainer perfectly embodying Marie's innocence and joy along with the supremely elegant principal dancer Semyon Chudinas as her Nutcracker Prince. A timeless holiday classic choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich and accompanied by Tchaikovsky's beloved score, The Nutcracker comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on the big screen in HD on Saturday, December 21 at 12:55pm, part of the Classical Series and the Holiday Series, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

On Christmas Eve, the mysterious Drosselmeyer brings a Nutcracker doll as a gift for his goddaughter Marie. At midnight, the doll comes to life and finds himself in a battle with the Mouse King, while Marie watches in fear.

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. Free tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for LIVE and Encore HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You