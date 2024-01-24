The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry to Present 2024 Spring Puppet Show Series

Each show will be performed at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry to Present 2024 Spring Puppet Show Series

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host its 2024 Spring Puppet Show Series on four Saturdays from February to May 2024, featuring outstanding works of puppet theater by professional puppeteers from across New England and beyond. Each show will be performed at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

The schedule of the Spring Puppet Show Series includes the following:

Feb. 24: Little Red Ridinghood by A Couple of Puppets | Find out what happens when Little Red gets mixed up with Porquoi the pig, who is in the wrong story. Complete with changing scenery, music and charming hand puppets, this show will have audiences ratting on the wolf and cheering Little Red to safety.

Mar 23: Don’t Make Me Get Dressed by The Gottabees | For every child who has struggled to get into their clothes first thing in the morning (and for every parent who has fought valiantly in the battleground of the morning routine), comes Don't Make Me Get Dressed – a gloriously silly and inventive ode to the feelings we have when we choose our clothes.

April 13: Hao Bang Ah, Dragon! by Chinese Theatre Works | Hao Bang Ah, Dragon! is the most recent in the series of Chinese Theatre Works’s hand-puppet productions that celebrate the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac. This year’s show features a dozen different Dragons, serving up a spicy mix of song, skits, silliness and sage sayings.

May 18: The Legend of the Banana Kid by Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers | Little Chucky heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws in this cowboy adventure!  With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits. This show features 20 hand-crafted glove, mouth and rod puppets, and a slew of flying and twirling bananas.

Shows are generally recommended for ages 4+. For more information: Click Here.

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Playhouse on Park Will Host FEENEY TALKS WITH FRIENDS 100th Podcast Celebration Fundraiser Photo
Playhouse on Park Will Host FEENEY TALKS WITH FRIENDS' 100th Podcast Celebration Fundraiser

Come to Playhouse on Park for a special fundraising event to benefit Friends of Feeney, including a live podcast recording of FEENEY TALKS WITH FRIENDS’ 100th podcast episode!

2
Playhouse On Park To Host Young Professionals Night In Conjunction With New England Premie Photo
Playhouse On Park To Host Young Professionals Night In Conjunction With New England Premiere Of Kate Hamill's MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Thursday, February 8, 2024 for a performance of MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B by Kate Hamill.

3
I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series At Palace Theater To Welcome Margaret Anne Mary Moore, Ma Photo
I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series At Palace Theater To Welcome Margaret Anne Mary Moore, March 9

On Saturday, March 9th at 2:00 pm the Palace Theater in Waterbury welcomes author and life-long Middlebury resident Margaret Anne Mary Moore, nicknamed Meg, to the “I Wrote That!”

4
Cast and Creative Team Set for ESCAPED ALONE World Premiere at Yale Repertory Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for ESCAPED ALONE World Premiere at Yale Repertory Theatre

Yale Repertory Theatre will continue its 2023–24 Season with Escaped Alone by Caryl Churchill, directed by Liz Diamond.

More Hot Stories For You

Playhouse on Park Will Host FEENEY TALKS WITH FRIENDS' 100th Podcast Celebration FundraiserPlayhouse on Park Will Host FEENEY TALKS WITH FRIENDS' 100th Podcast Celebration Fundraiser
Playhouse On Park To Host Young Professionals Night In Conjunction With New England Premiere Of Kate Hamill's MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSONPlayhouse On Park To Host Young Professionals Night In Conjunction With New England Premiere Of Kate Hamill's MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON
I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series At Palace Theater To Welcome Margaret Anne Mary Moore, March 9I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series At Palace Theater To Welcome Margaret Anne Mary Moore, March 9
Cast and Creative Team Set for ESCAPED ALONE World Premiere at Yale Repertory TheatreCast and Creative Team Set for ESCAPED ALONE World Premiere at Yale Repertory Theatre

Videos

The Cast of SIMONA'S SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage Video
The Cast of SIMONA'S SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage Video
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Connecticut 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Dressing Room Theatre (1/11-1/28)Tracker PHOTOS
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
Werther in Connecticut Werther
Eno Memorial Hall (2/04-2/04)
Winter Acting Classes in Connecticut Winter Acting Classes
Oddfellows Playhouse (1/08-2/15)
Sondheim Tribute Revue in Connecticut Sondheim Tribute Revue
Fine Arts Instructional Center Concert Hall (2/09-2/09)
The Producers in Connecticut The Producers
Brookfield Theatre (6/28-7/20)
Steel Magnolias in Connecticut Steel Magnolias
Windham Theatre Guild (2/02-2/17)
Beetlejuice in Connecticut Beetlejuice
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (5/28-6/02)
Black Broadway: A Celebration of Black Roles and Voices on Broadway in Connecticut Black Broadway: A Celebration of Black Roles and Voices on Broadway
City Youth Theater/ City Stage Company (2/09-2/10)
Little Shop of Horrors in Connecticut Little Shop of Horrors
The Little Theatre of Manchester (2/02-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You