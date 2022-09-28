Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ballard Institute Presents SOCK MONKEY CIRCUS in Betsy Paterson Square

The event is set for October 15.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

The Ballard Institute Presents SOCK MONKEY CIRCUS in Betsy Paterson Square

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Sock Monkey Circus by Massachusetts-based Good Hearted Entertainment on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. ET. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership.

Sock Monkey Circus is a full circus performed in miniature! This performance features the magical talents of the host "Funny Honey" and her clever monkeys, who are trained to juggle, dance, and swing on a flying trapeze! All this while traveling in their very own circus train car that converts into a miniature stage.

This circus can be featured outside to interact with spectators, or also featured on a stage for a more formal presentation. These silly monkeys continually outsmart our host, all while performing a variety of circus routines. Everyone is welcome to monkey around with the Sock Monkey Circus! Recommended for ages 3 and up. The runtime of the show is approximately 40 minutes.

Due to generous support during our 2022 UConn Gives campaign, admission is free to this show, but donations are encouraged. Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, so groups are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. For more information, or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Coolidge Corner Theatre & The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Name 2022−23 Science On Screen Grant RecipientsCoolidge Corner Theatre & The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Name 2022−23 Science On Screen Grant Recipients
September 27, 2022

Coolidge Corner Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation named the 2022−23 recipients of their nationwide Science on Screen grant program this week, awarding grants totaling $245,000 to 40 independent cinemas, museums, and community groups with film programs.
Playhouse On Park's 14th Main Stage Season Continues With August Wilson's FENCESPlayhouse On Park's 14th Main Stage Season Continues With August Wilson's FENCES
September 27, 2022

FENCES by August Wilson will run at Playhouse on Park November 2 - 20, 2022. This production will be directed by Kenney M. Green. FENCES is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic.
Tickets On Sale Now For Laurie Berkner at The BushnellTickets On Sale Now For Laurie Berkner at The Bushnell
September 27, 2022

A pioneer in children's music over the last twenty years, the legendary Laurie Berkner will play The Bushnell on October 15 for two solo performances: an 11:00am Sensory-Friendly performance in the Autorino Great Hall for families with adults and children on the Autism spectrum or with other sensitivity issues and a 3:00pm performance open to all in the Belding Theatre. ﻿
Banjo Virtuosi Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn Come To The BushnellBanjo Virtuosi Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn Come To The Bushnell
September 27, 2022

Grammy-winning duo Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn bring their spellbinding banjo artistry to The Bushnell's intimate Belding Theatre on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30pm. 
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD Comes to the Warner TheatreNIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD Comes to the Warner Theatre
September 27, 2022

Film event pop-up Boondocks Film Society and Movies @ the Warner are bringing a one-of-a-kind film experience to Torrington, for one night only, on Saturday, October, 29, 2022. The Warner's majestic Oneglia Auditorium will host a screening of George Romero's landmark thriller Night of the Living Dead, punctuated by an original live score by NYC film-score rockers Morricone Youth!