The Ballard Institute Presents SOCK MONKEY CIRCUS in Betsy Paterson Square

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Sock Monkey Circus by Massachusetts-based Good Hearted Entertainment on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. ET. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership.

Sock Monkey Circus is a full circus performed in miniature! This performance features the magical talents of the host "Funny Honey" and her clever monkeys, who are trained to juggle, dance, and swing on a flying trapeze! All this while traveling in their very own circus train car that converts into a miniature stage.

This circus can be featured outside to interact with spectators, or also featured on a stage for a more formal presentation. These silly monkeys continually outsmart our host, all while performing a variety of circus routines. Everyone is welcome to monkey around with the Sock Monkey Circus! Recommended for ages 3 and up. The runtime of the show is approximately 40 minutes.

Due to generous support during our 2022 UConn Gives campaign, admission is free to this show, but donations are encouraged. Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, so groups are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. For more information, or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.