The Ballard Institute Presents RAMAYANA: A Tale of Trees and Wood

Performances are on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Apr. 12, 2023  
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is pleased to present Ramayana: A Tale of Trees and Wood on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

This original performance by UConn Puppet Arts under the direction of Professor Matthew Cohen and Rahul Koonathara draws on the traditions of tholpavakoothu (shadow puppetry performed in temples of the southern Indian state of Kerala) and wayang kulit (the popular shadow puppet theater of Java and Bali) along with live music and classical Indian dance. The production reimagines the epic from the perspective of the trees and wood - the contest for Sita as told by the bow that Rama breaks; the trees that are the companions of Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana in their forest exile; the logs used to build the causeway to Alengka; and the firewood set aflame to test Sita's fidelity. The production has been workshopped and developed in the Intercultural Ramayana Project, a Puppet Arts class taught as part of the University of Connecticut's university-wide initiative to explore the Tree of Life as a shared symbol in Judaism, Christianity and Islam through art exhibitions, walking tours, performances, and lectures. The performance will last approximately one hour. Immediately after the show, the audience is invited to "puppet time" to see the puppets up close and talk to performers. Recommended for ages 5+.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, so ticket reservations are required. To reserve your ticket, please visit: Click Here. For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a performance, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.




Jennifer Holliday To Headline Goodspeeds 60th Anniversary Gala Photo
Jennifer Holliday To Headline Goodspeed's 60th Anniversary Gala
Come celebrate with Goodspeed Musicals at their 60th Anniversary Gala & Auction on Monday, June 12, featuring a special concert by Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday.
First Annual HARTFORDS GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month Photo
First Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month
On Friday, May 5 at 7p.m. the first annual Hartford's Got Talent! Season Finale will be held at The Bushnell in Hartford.
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Photo
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission
The June Bingham New Playwright Commission honors the legacy of the late artist and playwright, June Bingham, by providing support to a new generation of early-career women/femme and/or non-binary storytellers as they seek to create work that manifests change in the world. Director and Arts Leader, Abigail Grubb, serves as the Program's Director and Co-Founder alongside Live & In Color's Artistic Director and June Bingham's nephew, Devanand Janki.
Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo
Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Stage @ the Warner presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, April 29 - May 7 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stevens, and sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.

More Hot Stories For You


Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3
April 11, 2023

​​​​​​​Shubert Theatre and International Festival of Ars & Ideas will co-present the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA on June 2 & 3, 2023. The performances on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 and Saturday, June 3 at 2:00pm are sponsored by Liberty Bank and the International Association of New Haven.
Jennifer Holliday To Headline Goodspeed's 60th Anniversary GalaJennifer Holliday To Headline Goodspeed's 60th Anniversary Gala
April 11, 2023

Come celebrate with Goodspeed Musicals at their 60th Anniversary Gala & Auction on Monday, June 12, featuring a special concert by Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday.
Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents RENT This Month
April 11, 2023

Connecticut Repertory Theatre rounds out its 2022-2023 season with Jonathan Larsons’s revolutionary rock musical, RENT. This Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical previews April 20 and runs April 21 – April 30 in the Nafe Katter Theatre in the UConn Fine Arts Complex.
First Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next MonthFirst Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month
April 11, 2023

On Friday, May 5 at 7p.m. the first annual Hartford's Got Talent! Season Finale will be held at The Bushnell in Hartford.
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright CommissionLive & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission
April 10, 2023

The June Bingham New Playwright Commission honors the legacy of the late artist and playwright, June Bingham, by providing support to a new generation of early-career women/femme and/or non-binary storytellers as they seek to create work that manifests change in the world. Director and Arts Leader, Abigail Grubb, serves as the Program's Director and Co-Founder alongside Live & In Color's Artistic Director and June Bingham's nephew, Devanand Janki.
