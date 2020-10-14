The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents A Free Online Halloween Shadow Stories Workshop

The event will take place on October 23 From 6-9 P.M..

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will offer a free online Halloween Shadow Stories Workshop on Friday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. ET via Zoom led by UConn Puppet Arts students Elise Vanase and Felicia Cooper.

Worried about how you are going to get into the Halloween spirit this year without parties and trick-or-treating? We are too, which is why we are hosting the Halloween Shadow Stories Workshop! Use this opportunity to learn how to make a simple shadow puppet show that effectively tells the ghoulish story of your choice.

Shadow puppets are the perfect medium for this subject-not only are they accessible, as shadows can be cast on any surface, but their aesthetic allows for great eerie story telling. We will show participants how to build a simple shadow screen and puppets, but we encourage participants to experiment with other methods of shadow puppetry if they so choose! Everyone is invited to come in a Halloween costume (but it is not required).

Participants will be encouraged to record a performance of their shadow stories after the workshop, to be shared on Ballard Institute social media on Halloween.

No experience is necessary to participate in this workshop and all ages may participate (adult supervision and assistance is required for children). There is no fee to participate (although donations are greatly appreciated!). Registration will be required by Thursday, Oct. 22. Once a participant is registered, Ballard Institute staff will help them pick a Halloween-inspired story for their piece. Story ideas can be ones you come up with on your own, those inspired by legends, folklore, ghost stories, horror films, or gothic tales, or your own take on a popular Halloween movie or show.

To register for the workshop, please fill out the registration form on the Ballard Institute website: bimp.uconn.edu/2020/10/14/halloween-shadow-workshop/. Workshop registration will be limited.



Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You