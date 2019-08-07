Texas Music Legend Augie Meyers & The Bandoleros Come To Black-Eyed Sally's

Black-Eyed Sally's Southern Kitchen & Bar, Connecticut's premier destination for live blues music, announced today that it will be welcoming Texas music legend Augie Meyers & The Bandoleros on Sunday, September 15 at 4pm. The downtown Hartford venue, located at 350 Asylum Avenue, is charging $20 for tickets which can be reserved at BlackEyedSallys.com.

Augie Meyers' style and his Vox Continental has become one of music's most distinctive keyboard sounds around. Augie can be heard with the Sir Douglas Quintet, Texas Tornados, Meyers' solo efforts, as well as on landmark albums by Bob Dylan ("Time Out of Mind" and "Love and Theft") and John Hammond ("Wicked Grin"). Echoes of the Meyers' style and sound can be heard in the music of the Doors, the Kinks, the Animals as well as the Beatles just to name a few.

Rolling out of San Antonio, Texas in the early 60's, the Sir Douglas Quintet, a musical partnership formed with Doug Sahm, brought such hit tunes as "Mendocino" and "She's About a Mover." Meyers' fusing of Tex-Mex, Conjunto and soulful rock together, along with the power of Meyers' distinctive Vox organ, has made an impact that is still being felt in rock 'n' roll today. While the Sir Douglas Quintet never broke up and never succumbed to the lure of the oldies circuit, when Meyers and his musical cohorts decided they wanted to do something different, they did. That led to the formation of The Texas Tornados and a Grammy award-winning South Texas sound. Meyers worked steadily with Sahm until the kinetic guitarist/vocalist passed away in 1999.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Bob Dylan states, "Augie's my man. He's like an intellectual who goes fishing using bookworms. Seriously though, he's the shining example of a musician, Vox player or otherwise, who can break the code. His playing speaks volumes. Speaks in tongue actually. He can bring a song, certainly any one of mine, into the real world. I've loved his playing going all the way back to the Sir Doug days when he was featured and dominant lanes and there's no detours, Augie will get you right straight through....Augie's your man."





