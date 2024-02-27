'Taking Care: Puppets And Their Collectors Puppet Forum' Comes to The Ballard Institute Presents in March

As part of its 2024 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host Taking Care: Puppets and Their Collectors, a discussion with UConn Dramatic Arts Professor Dr. Jungmin Song, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

This forum will also be broadcast via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute).

In conjunction with the Ballard Institute's new exhibit, Taking Care: Puppets and Their Collectors, Dr. Jungmin Song and Dr. John Bell will discuss the various puppet collectors whose donations have built the Ballard Institute's puppet collections, from 1930s marionettes to Sicilian pupi, overhead projector innovations, and Frank Ballard musicals. This event is co-sponsored by the UConn Humanities Institute. For more information, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2024/02/22/taking-care-forum.

Dr. Jungmin Song is Assistant Professor in Residence at the Department of Dramatic Arts, Research Associate at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, and a performance artist. Korean-born, she studied Costume and Textile at Seoul National University and Theatre Design at Central Saint Martins, University Arts London before completing a Ph.D. in performance at the University of Roehampton, London. Her research interests include contemporary theater, performance art, and puppetry. She curated the exhibitions Shakespeare and Puppetry (2020) and Puppetry's Racial Reckoning (2021) at the Ballard Institute. She has published in Performance Research, Theatre Journal, Contemporary Theatre Review, and Asian Theatre Journal and was the editor of a special issue of Puppet Notebook on Shakespeare and puppetry.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.