Table Reading Series to Debut at Palace Theater

To commemorate the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 the Palace Theater is unveiling a new initiative, Table Readings at the Palace Theater, presented by Gracewell Productions, with the reading of Five Bells for 9/11, a moving one-man play written and performed by New York actor Rich Swingle. The reading is at 2:00pm and open to Platinum level subscribers, invited industry professionals and guests. There will be a limited number of tickets set aside for the general public. If interested, please call the box office at 203.346 2000.

The Table Reading series offers audience members the experience of seeing new and inspiring plays with the unique opportunity to give feedback, ask questions and in some cases, be among the first to see a new work in development. Presented by producer Lauren Yarger of Gracewell Productions, this series has been curated to include works whose themes are relevant and reflect our ever-changing world.

The Table Reading series titles:

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 pm

Five Bells for 9/11, a moving one-man play written and performed by New York actor Rich Swingle, based on the experiences of three people directly impacted by the events of 9/11 and featuring an array of characters brought to life by the stage and film actor known as the "man of many voices." NOTE -As one of the main characters in this piece is a Firefighter, donations will be accepted at the end of the reading, to be given to the Waterbury Fire Department.

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 pm

The Little Sisters of Littleton by Kate Katcher, featuring Dorothy Lyman ( Emmy winning actress from "Mama's Family," "All My Children") and directed by Ivoryton Playhouse Artistic Director Jacqueline Hubbard (additional casting TBA).

Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 pm

An evening of four, shorter one-act monologues offering unique perspectives from African-American women featuring the works of award-winning playwrights Cassandra Medley and Charlene A. Danaghy.

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 pm

Joy Meets Girl, a delightful new comedy from TV Writer/Producer Kimberly Hill ("Cheers," "Family Ties," "One Day at a Time," "Facts of LIfe" among others). This story about being open to receiving unexpected gifts at Christmas time will be presented in the format of a live radio drama directed by Susan Cinoman (TV's "The Goldbergs").

Gracewell Productions produces inspiring works in the arts and is thrilled to be partnering with the Palace Theatre, Waterbury on this Table Readings series. For more information about projects or Producer Lauren Yarger, visit GracewellProductions.com.

*Plays and performers are subject to change.

Photo Credit : Rick Swingle, Fritz Lietdke