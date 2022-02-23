THE WIZARD OF OZ IN CONCERT Will Be Performed by WSO and Palace Theater, Waterbury

The Palace Theater, Waterbury and the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra have announced that the two organizations are joining forces to present the beloved classic film, The Wizard of Oz, with live orchestral accompaniment on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 PM.

The WSO, led by Music Director and Conductor Leif Bjaland, will perform Herbert Stothart's musical score live to the film against the stunning backdrop of the Palace Theater. Hearing Judy Garland's original 1939 studio recordings will transport moviegoers of all ages down the "yellow brick road" and into the whimsical world of Oz. The film won two Oscars, including Best Original Score.

This rare opportunity not only offers patrons all the charm of Dorothy's adventures heightened by the WSO's live performance, they can celebrate post-show by attending a VIP reception. Guests are invited to journey "Over the Rainbow" and down the hall to the Palace Theater Poli Club to enjoy hors d'oeuvres and a meet & greet with WSO conductor, Leif Bjaland. Reception tickets are $55 and are sold separately from show tickets. Proceeds to benefit the Palace Theater & Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Annual Funds.

This extraordinary event celebrates a return to live performances for both organizations and the Palace Theater's 100th Anniversary as Greater Waterbury's state-of-the-art performing arts venue. Both organizations are committed to improving quality of life in Northwestern Connecticut by connecting the community through arts. "This project is a wonderful way to combine the excitement of hearing a live symphony orchestra with the joy of experiencing the classic family film, The Wizard of Oz. The collaboration makes perfect sense. It is a great way to showcase the momentum generated when arts organizations in our region work together," says WSO interim Executive Director, Doug Donato. Frank Tavera, Palace Theater's Chief Executive Officer, agreed, "We are excited to present this event with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra as part of our 100th Anniversary season. The collaboration highlights the Palace's historic connections to film and also our commitment to presenting live music performances. The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra and the Palace Theater share a commitment to providing arts access and education to residents of the Greater Waterbury area, making this co-presentation a perfect fit for both organizations."

The Wizard of Oz event illustrates how this commitment to arts access and education brings the broader community together. Through a partnership with Palace Theater; Waterbury Symphony Orchestra; the Arts & Culture Collaborative, Waterbury Region; and Naugatuck Valley Community College, students from the WSO's Bravo Waterbury! educational initiative will participate in Wizard of Oz themed workshops taught by NVCC's Fulbright Scholar in residence Stacey Sacks and will be performing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" during intermission on April 2. According to ACC Administrator Diane Ploch, "It is the art of collaboration at its best! We are happy to help facilitate these connections with a focus of strengthening awareness of the arts for children in elementary school."