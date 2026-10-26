Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE THREE LIVES OF DUNCAN MACRAE to Make Free Staged Debut at Eastbound Theatre
The original play, co-directed by Richard Strompf and Marydell Merrill, will feature a cast including Tristan Lariccia and Breda Smith.
Milford Arts Council's Eastbound Theatre will present a free staged reading of “The Three Lives of Duncan MacRae,” an original play written by Richard Strompf of Hamden. Part of Eastbound Theatre's “Plays in Development” series, the performance is Sunday, November 8 at 4 pm at the MAC. The staged reading is co-directed by Strompf and Marydell Merrill, also of Hamden.
The play is a dramedy about life choices. It focuses on Duncan, a professor at a prestigious university in New York City. Philosophical in his thinking, Duncan chronically struggles making choices and important decisions. He has intimate relationships with three women whom he genuinely loves. The women are at three different stages of their lives and each has reached a turning point that requires Duncan to make a potentially life-changing decision.
Actors in the program are: Tristan Lariccia of Clinton, TJ Chila of Milford, Mark Lambeck of Stratford , Marydell Merrill of Hamden, and Breda Smith of New York City.
While the program is free and open to the public, donations to the MAC/Eastbound are greatly appreciated. Visit: https://milfordarts.org/plays-in-development-overview/.
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