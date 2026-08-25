HAY FEVER to Open at The Mac's Eastbound Theatre
The ensemble cast includes performers from Milford, Norwalk, Stratford, Clinton and Fairfield.
Eastbound Theatre, a division of Milford Arts Council (the MAC), will present “Hay Fever” by Noel Coward, September 11 - 26 at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2 pm.
Directed by CJ Nolan of Milford, this is a classic comedy about wealth and narcissism. Set in an English country house, “Hay Fever” focuses on the four eccentric members of the Bliss family and their outlandish conduct when they each invite a guest to spend the weekend. The family's hilarious bad manners pushes all their guests to the edge.
The ensemble cast includes Jack DeLorenzo, Lindsay Faulker, Molly McCullough and Erin Wallace, all of Milford; Elayne Gordon and Lenny Carlucci, both of Norwalk; Katelyn Ferrari of Stratford; Tristan Lariccia of Clinton; and David Victor of Fairfield.
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