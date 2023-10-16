THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opens the 33rd Season of Square One Theatre

Just in time for the coming holidays, the hilarious new satire, The Thanksgiving Play, opens the 33rd season of Stratford's Square One Theatre on Thursday, November 2 and continues through Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Appropriate for the season, this hilarious new comedy revolves around four white individuals attempting to create a politically correct First Thanksgiving Play for Native American Heritage Month in schools.

In the satire, the play's director hires a Native American actor to provide cultural guidance, but all is not what it seems as chaotic events multiply and quickly spiral out of control. According to The New York Times, “Larissa FastHorse's comedy of performative wokeness is also a brutal satire of American myth-making.”

All performances of The Thanksgiving Play take place on (Thursday, November 2 - only) plus Fridays, November 3-10 &17 at 8pm; two performances on Saturdays November 4-11 &18 at 4pm AND 8pm, plus Sundays November 5-12 & 19 at 2pm.

All performances take place on the stage of Stratford Academy located in Johnson Academy at 719 Birdseye Street in Stratford, Connecticut.

Directed by Tom Holehan (Stratford), The Thanksgiving Play cast features

J. Kevin Smith (Easton), returning from Square One Theatre productions of The Best Man, The Good Doctor, Indian Blood, Inherit the Wind, The Price of Murder and Rabbit Hole among others;

Lynette Victoria (Bridgeport) who appeared in Square One's Core Values & 2022 summer reading series;

Lillian Garcia (Woodbridge) winner of Square One Subscriber Awards for Outstanding Actress (Distracted, The Constant Wife, The Rainmaker) and Outstanding Featured Actress (The Good Doctor) and

David Victor (Fairfield) remembered for his Square One roles in The God Game, The Winslow Boy, Stratford Characters, Time Stands Still, Black Tie, Ancestral Voices, Irena's Vow, The Clearing and The Right Kind of People.