THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opens the 33rd Season of Square One Theatre

Performances run November 2-19.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SOUTH PACIFIC, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD & More Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2024 Season Photo 3 Goodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring SOUTH PACIFIC & More
Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspee Photo 4 Cast Set for DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed Musicals

Just in time for the coming holidays, the hilarious new satire, The Thanksgiving Play, opens the 33rd season of Stratford's Square One Theatre on Thursday, November 2 and continues through Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Appropriate for the season, this hilarious new comedy revolves around four white individuals attempting to create a politically correct First Thanksgiving Play for Native American Heritage Month in schools.

In the satire, the play's director hires a Native American actor to provide cultural guidance, but all is not what it seems as chaotic events multiply and quickly spiral out of control. According to The New York Times, “Larissa FastHorse's comedy of performative wokeness is also a brutal satire of American myth-making.”

All performances of The Thanksgiving Play take place on (Thursday, November 2 - only) plus Fridays, November 3-10 &17 at 8pm; two performances on Saturdays November 4-11 &18 at 4pm AND 8pm, plus Sundays November 5-12 & 19 at 2pm.

All performances take place on the stage of Stratford Academy located in Johnson Academy at 719 Birdseye Street in Stratford, Connecticut.

Directed by Tom Holehan (Stratford), The Thanksgiving Play cast features

J. Kevin Smith (Easton), returning from Square One Theatre productions of The Best Man, The Good Doctor, Indian Blood, Inherit the Wind, The Price of Murder and Rabbit Hole among others;

Lynette Victoria (Bridgeport) who appeared in Square One's Core Values & 2022 summer reading series;

Lillian Garcia (Woodbridge) winner of Square One Subscriber Awards for Outstanding Actress (Distracted, The Constant Wife, The Rainmaker) and Outstanding Featured Actress (The Good Doctor) and

David Victor (Fairfield) remembered for his Square One roles in The God Game, The Winslow Boy, Stratford Characters, Time Stands Still, Black Tie, Ancestral Voices, Irena's Vow, The Clearing and The Right Kind of People.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeeds PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Photo
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal

Watch a sneak peek into Dress Rehearsal for Goodspeed's Private Jones here!

2
Review: NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Castle Craig Players Photo
Review: NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Castle Craig Players

NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH is a three-act courtroom drama by Ayn Rand, set in 1933. Director Pamela Amodio helps bring out the best in this phenomenal ensemble cast who all appear to be greatly enjoying their roles! The case involves a young woman named Karen Andre who is standing trial, being accused of the alleged murder of her former lover and boss, Bjorn Faulkner.

3
Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return To The Legacy Theatre in November Photo
Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return To The Legacy Theatre in November

Experience the magic of Legacy Theatre's annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' from November 29-December 10. Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas Season in 1800s England. Don't miss this enchanting musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Tickets available now.

4
The Palace Theatre Honors Michael L. Widland At Second Annual Chairmans Dinner Photo
The Palace Theatre Honors Michael L. Widland At Second Annual Chairman's Dinner

On Tuesday, September 26, The Palace Theatre in Stamford held its second annual Chairman's Dinner to recognize longtime board member and current chairman Michael L. Widland.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage Video
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12 Video
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Something Rotten! A Very New Musical in Connecticut Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL in Connecticut The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in Connecticut Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)
Benefits and Facts Show in Connecticut Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
Frozen in Connecticut Frozen
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (2/08-2/18)
Beetlejuice in Connecticut Beetlejuice
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (5/28-6/02)
The 12 in Connecticut The 12
The Goodspeed (9/08-10/29)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You