THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ivoryton Playhouse

The hills of the Shoreline are alive with the sound of music once again as the beloved musical, "The Sound of Music," makes its triumphant return to the Ivoryton stage. Opening on June 30th, this timeless production promises to captivate audiences with its heartwarming story and unforgettable melodies. The Playhouse is proud to announce the casting of renowned actor and singer David Pittsinger in the iconic role of Captain Von Trapp.

Pittsinger, hailed as one of his generation's finest performers, will bring his extraordinary talent and stage presence to this highly anticipated production. With his powerful voice and charisma, Pittsinger is set to deliver a remarkable portrayal of the authoritative yet vulnerable Captain Von Trapp. Adrianne Hick, starring as Maria, was last seen at the Playhouse as Nellie in South Pacific. In previous productions, she's been called 'stunning,' 'riveting,' and 'absolutely flawless' by the press.

"The Sound of Music" tells the enchanting story of Maria Rainer (Hick), a young and spirited governess who transforms the lives of the Von Trapp family through the power of music and love. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this timeless tale is filled with iconic songs such as "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," and the unforgettable title song, "The Sound of Music."

The production boasts a stellar creative team, including award-winning director Jacqueline Hubbard, Francesca Webster as choreographer, and musical director Mark Cappetelli. Kate Bunce designed the costumes, Cully Long the set, and Marcus Abbott the lights. With their expertise and vision, they have crafted a production that honors the spirit of the original Broadway show while offering a fresh and engaging experience for audiences of all ages.

In addition to David Pittsinger, the cast features a talented ensemble of performers who bring the beloved characters to life, including the highly acclaimed soprano Patricia Schuman in the role of The Mother Abbess and a host of talented local kids to play the adorable Von Trapp children. Joining them are audience favorites Bruce Connelly as Max and Beverley [Taylor] Ricci as the Baroness. The entire cast is dedicated to delivering a truly memorable theatrical experience.

"We are thrilled to bring 'The Sound of Music' back to Ivoryton," said Executive Producer Ben Hope. "This professional production captures the essence of the timeless story, and the combination of David Pittsinger and Adrianne Hick will set a new standard for our audiences. We can't wait for audiences to experience the magic of this beloved musical once again."

"The Sound of Music" will open on June 30th and runs through July 30th. Tickets are available at the box office and online at Ivorytonplayhouse.org. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to relive the magic and rediscover the joy of "The Sound of Music" at Ivoryton Playhouse.